Crazy-good Amazon Pre-Prime smart home bundle on myQ Garage Opener and Cloud Cam

Bruce Brown
By
An Amazon Cloud Cam and a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for 100 bucks? Here’s an excellent example of how you will be able to save mounds of money on smart home devices during the next weeks leading to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16.

Prime Day is more than a just chance to score some of the best deals of the year on smart home devices and other products; it’s also an opportunity for Amazon to flex its retail muscle with bundled deals. Walmart and Google Home Nest partner on exclusive bundles and deals. However, Amazon’s unique position as the worlds’ largest retailer and the owner of the dominant smart home voice assistant ecosystem allows it to offer mad deals on single smart home devices and even crazier savings on pre-packaged combinations of its own and third-party devices. We’ve seen evidence of both single device and bundled product bargains first with the aggressive price cut on the Echo Dot and now this awesome opportunity to buy a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener with an Amazon Cloud Cam for a combined savings of $88.

Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is a digital unit that can monitor and control most garage door opener manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors – the pair of devices on each side of the bottom of garage door guide rails that transmit a beam of light. When the light beam is interrupted, the opener power cuts out to halt door movement. If your garage door has those lights, the myQ device should work, but to be sure you can check your garage door’s compatibility here.

Once installed and configured to work with the myQ app, available on iOS and Android, you can check the door’s status, receive alerts if the door is left open, and open or close the door from any location.

With an Amazon Cloud Cam connected to the myQ Smart Garage Hub, you can monitor your garage day and night with the Cloud Cam’s 1080p full HD video, night vision, and two-way talk audio.

Amazon Prime members who live in an area of the U.S. with support for in-garage delivery via Key by Amazon can opt-in to have their orders placed inside their garages and watch the delivery live via the Key app.

Normally priced $188 if purchased separately, the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle is $100 for this pre-Prime Day sale. If you want the convenience and peace of mind of remote garage door monitoring and control, this bundle is an extraordinary opportunity.

