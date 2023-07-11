Prime Day deal drops the price of this popular 3D printer to $179 today

For those who are interested in buying a 3D printer, or if you want to upgrade from a smaller model, check out Amazon’s offer for the Creality Ender 3 3D printer under its Prime Day deals. The machine is yours for just $179, following a $53 discount on its sticker price of $232. With the growing popularity of 3D printing, bargains like this usually don’t last long, so before stocks run out, you’re going to want to push through with the purchase as soon as you can. It’s not enough to add the 3D printer to your cart — you need to check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Creality Ender 3 3D printer

The manufacturing process known as 3D printing creates three-dimensional objects by incrementally adding material, according to our explainer on what is 3D printing. This is made possible by 3D printers, which are machines that translate digital 3D models into tangible, real-life objects. The Creality Ender 3 3D printer simplifies the entire process starting with its quick assembly, alongside user-friendly operation that’s easy to learn for beginners. It will only take 5 minutes for the 3D printer’s hot bed to reach the printing temperature of 110 degrees Celsius, and if there’s a power outage, it will be able to resume printing from where it was interrupted without any issues in output like with most of the best 3D printers.

Its more advanced model the Creality Ender 3 Pro, makes it into our list of the best 3D printers under $500 because it offers the biggest build area for the price, but you’ll also got the same printing size dimensions for the Creality Ender 3 at 8.66 inches by 8.66 inches by 9.84 inches. The 3D printer also features an upgraded extruder design that significant reduces chances of a clogged nozzle.

Whether you’re just starting or you’re already in the middle of your 3D printing journey, you’ll want to take advantage of Amazon’s $53 discount for the Creality Ender 3 3D printer for Prime Day. Instead of $232, you’ll only have to pay $179 for the machine, but you need to act fast if you want to get it for that price because 3D printers are becoming very popular. If you want to make sure that the Creality Ender 3 3D printer will be delivered to your doorstep for this special price, you have to complete the transaction without hesitation.

