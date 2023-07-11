 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day deal drops the price of this popular 3D printer to $179 today

Aaron Mamiit
Creality Ender 3 3D printer with nothing in progress normal model.

For those who are interested in buying a 3D printer, or if you want to upgrade from a smaller model, check out Amazon’s offer for the Creality Ender 3 3D printer under its Prime Day deals. The machine is yours for just $179, following a $53 discount on its sticker price of $232. With the growing popularity of 3D printing, bargains like this usually don’t last long, so before stocks run out, you’re going to want to push through with the purchase as soon as you can. It’s not enough to add the 3D printer to your cart — you need to check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Creality Ender 3 3D printer

The manufacturing process known as 3D printing creates three-dimensional objects by incrementally adding material, according to our explainer on what is 3D printing. This is made possible by 3D printers, which are machines that translate digital 3D models into tangible, real-life objects. The Creality Ender 3 3D printer simplifies the entire process starting with its quick assembly, alongside user-friendly operation that’s easy to learn for beginners. It will only take 5 minutes for the 3D printer’s hot bed to reach the printing temperature of 110 degrees Celsius, and if there’s a power outage, it will be able to resume printing from where it was interrupted without any issues in output like with most of the best 3D printers.

Its more advanced model the Creality Ender 3 Pro, makes it into our list of the best 3D printers under $500 because it offers the biggest build area for the price, but you’ll also got the same printing size dimensions for the Creality Ender 3 at 8.66 inches by 8.66 inches by 9.84 inches. The 3D printer also features an upgraded extruder design that significant reduces chances of a clogged nozzle.

Whether you’re just starting or you’re already in the middle of your 3D printing journey, you’ll want to take advantage of Amazon’s $53 discount for the Creality Ender 3 3D printer for Prime Day. Instead of $232, you’ll only have to pay $179 for the machine, but you need to act fast if you want to get it for that price because 3D printers are becoming very popular. If you want to make sure that the Creality Ender 3 3D printer will be delivered to your doorstep for this special price, you have to complete the transaction without hesitation.

This SodaStream is discounted from $160 to $90 for Prime Day
sodastream terra sparkling water maker deal prime day 2022

Do you buy a 24-pack of seltzer water every time you do to the store? Are you constantly cracking open a fizzy water and filling your recycling bin with cans? There is a cheaper solution that will also help save the environment: Make your own soda water. This SodaStream Prime Day deal makes the convenient device super cheap. It's now only $90 instead of its usual $160 That's $10 cheaper than it has ever been. It's a fantastic $70 discount, meaning this device will pay for itself almost twice as fast as it would at full price. Check it out at Amazon while Prime Day deals are still live.

Why you should buy the SodaSteam E-Terra during Prime Day
Prime Day is a great time to buy appliances. Amazon is having fantastic price cuts on some of the most popular models, while competing retailers try to offer their own sales. Target is having Target Circle Week, for instance, which is cutting prices on lots of home appliances. But we're here to talk about the SodaStream E-Terra. SodaStream is the biggest brand name in the soda water biz, and this is one of their simplest carbonated water makers. The E-Terra comes with the basic SodaStream device, which has a thin profile that will fit on any counter, right next to a toaster and a Keurig. You also get a reusable, dishwasher-safe bottle for use when carbonating the water, and a free CO2 cannister. If you want fancier features, like the ability to make cocktails, consider a fancier model like the SodaStream Art.

Read more
New to smart lights? This Philips Hue Starter Kit is $90 for Prime Day
The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit with two A19 light bulbs and Philips Hue Bridge against a white background.

If you’ve been searching through all of the Prime Day deals in search of some of the best smart home devices, one way to land some savings is with the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit. For Prime Day it’s marked down to $90, which is its lowest price of the year and one of the best Prime Day Philips Hue deals you’ll find. This $90 Prime Day price is $10 cheaper than the Starter Kit’s previous lowest price of the year and a savings of $40 from its regular price of $130.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit
The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit is a good way to go about getting some smart lights into your home. This starter kit includes two Philips Hue A19 LED smart light bulbs, as well as a a Hue Bridge. The A19 light bulbs compete with the best smart light bulbs and are suitable for most fixtures, including any of the best smart lamps. The Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit is a similar setup, but these light bulbs are actually able to change colors, which can bring some additional style and versatility to your home. There are 16 million colors to choose from, allowing you to transform any room in your house to suit your mood or create the perfect atmosphere for get-togethers.

Read more
Prime Day means you can add a bidet to your toilet for under $50
Overhead angle of the Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet attached to a toilet.

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and with the sales event has come some of the best Prime Day smart home deals. This year that includes several bidets, a device which may not make the list of the best smart home devices but does contribute to why the bathroom is the final frontier of the smart home. Tushy is one of the premier names in toilet bidets, and their Basic, Classic, and Spa models are all seeing price drops for Prime Day. In fact, they’re all at their lowest price of the year today, so read onward for more details, and click through to Amazon to grab one of these deals while you can.
Tushy Basic 2.0 — $48, was $69

The Tushy Basic is Tushy’s entry level bidet. It’s easy to install with a 10-minute installation process, and it comes complete with all necessary parts and simple instructions. This is a non-electric bidet that requires no electrical hookup or additional plumbing. It’s constructed with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob that controls the self-cleaning nozzle spray angle and water pressure to your desired intensity. The Tushy Basic delivers a fresh, just-showered feeling and leaves nothing behind.

Read more