This air fryer just had its price slashed from $80 to $30

An air fryer makes a great addition to any smart kitchen, and it can be a particularly enticing piece of tech for fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking to clean up their food intake. Today you can get a Crux 3-quart digital air fryer for only $30 at Best Buy. This is a pretty impressive sale price, as it saves you $50 from the air fryer’s regular price of $80. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should get the Crux 3-quart digital air fryer

All of the best air fryers offer a cleaner, healthier way to cook food, and they’re a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. This pretty much sums up the Crux 3-quart digital air fryer as well. It allows you to make your favorite fried foods with the same delicious end product as traditional frying, but with even more flavor and using much less grease. This makes it a healthier option than traditional frying, and makes for less mess during the cooking process. Its 3-quart capacity is on the more efficient side when compared to many air fryers, making it a great option for singles or small families. It can cook up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time and is recommended for 2-4 people.

Some additional benefits of cooking with the Crux 3-quart digital air fryer include 75% less fat when compared to cooking by traditional deep frying. This makes it a real consideration if you’re looking to clean up your diet. It also cooks 50% faster than a conventional oven, making it a great consideration for singles or professionals on the go. It has a digital touchscreen that’s easy to operate and includes eight preset cook modes. And when it comes time to clean up, the Crux digital air fryer is dishwasher-safe and has a PFOA-free non-stick cooking basket and tray that are easy to clean.

The Crux 3-quart digital air fryer is just $30 at Best Buy right now. This is a $50 savings from its regular price of $80, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Act quickly to claim this deal while you can.

