Backyard grills and smokers dominate the outdoor cooking scene, but when a novel and versatile Cuisinart patio cooker turns up, especially one that’s on sale, we pay attention. Walmart just dropped the price of the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center propane gas outdoor cooker.

Cuisinart’s 360 Griddle Cooking Center has a cold-rolled steel cooking top fired by two burners that generate a total 30,000 BTUs in separate zones. Whether you already have a grill and a smoker and want to add to a bangin’ outdoor cooking setup or you’re looking for a single unit to handle all cooking chores, this deal can help you save $27.

Using just the griddle top alone, you can grill, sear, stir-fry, or griddle anything from eggs, bacon, and home fries for breakfast to perfect steaks in the evening. Because you’re cooking on a griddle, not a grill, you won’t have fat flare-ups that can mess with the food and with your hands.

The Cuisinart comes with a vented stainless steel cooking lid that fits over the entire 22-inch diameter griddle. With the cover on, you can use the griddle to roast, steam, warm, or smoke. When you’re not using the lid, it hangs on the right side of the unit, so you don’t have to put it on the ground.

So in all the Cuisinart has eight functions for remarkable cooking versatility. The griddle is surrounded by an oversized 360-degree grease pan that captures running fat from any direction off the griddle and directs it to a rear-mounted, removable grease cup for easy cleanup.

On the left of the griddle, a fold-out cooking prep side table is convenient for holding condiments and staging ingredients while you cook. The side table has a paper towel holder underneath and tool hooks on the edge.

The Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center measures approximately 40 inches deep by 32 inches wide by 44 inches high and weighs about 60 pounds. Four wheels, two with locks, make it relatively easy to move the griddle.

Normally priced at $224, the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center is just $197 during the sale. If you want an outdoor griddle that also can roast, steam, smoke and more, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this early-summer deal.

