Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart slashes the price on the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center grill

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 8
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 2
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 5
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 10
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 8
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 11
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 9
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 6
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal 12

Backyard grills and smokers dominate the outdoor cooking scene, but when a novel and versatile Cuisinart patio cooker turns up, especially one that’s on sale, we pay attention. Walmart just dropped the price of the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center propane gas outdoor cooker.

Cuisinart’s 360 Griddle Cooking Center has a cold-rolled steel cooking top fired by two burners that generate a total 30,000 BTUs in separate zones. Whether you already have a grill and a smoker and want to add to a bangin’ outdoor cooking setup or you’re looking for a single unit to handle all cooking chores, this deal can help you save $27.

Buy Now

Using just the griddle top alone, you can grill, sear, stir-fry, or griddle anything from eggs, bacon, and home fries for breakfast to perfect steaks in the evening. Because you’re cooking on a griddle, not a grill, you won’t have fat flare-ups that can mess with the food and with your hands.

The Cuisinart comes with a vented stainless steel cooking lid that fits over the entire 22-inch diameter griddle. With the cover on, you can use the griddle to roast, steam, warm, or smoke. When you’re not using the lid, it hangs on the right side of the unit, so you don’t have to put it on the ground.

So in all the Cuisinart has eight functions for remarkable cooking versatility. The griddle is surrounded by an oversized 360-degree grease pan that captures running fat from any direction off the griddle and directs it to a rear-mounted, removable grease cup for easy cleanup.

On the left of the griddle, a fold-out cooking prep side table is convenient for holding condiments and staging ingredients while you cook. The side table has a paper towel holder underneath and tool hooks on the edge.

The Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center measures approximately 40 inches deep by 32 inches wide by 44 inches high and weighs about 60 pounds. Four wheels, two with locks, make it relatively easy to move the griddle.

Normally priced at $224, the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center is just $197 during the sale. If you want an outdoor griddle that also can roast, steam, smoke and more, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this early-summer deal.

Looking for more great stuff? Find early Prime Day deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Get a free Google Home Mini and smart bulb when you buy a Google Nest Hub

Walmart isn't shouting this deal from the rooftops, but if they did, Google Assistant smart home fans would break the internet to snap it up. Buy a Google Home Hub on sale and Walmart throws in a free Google Smart Light Starter Kit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon hacks price of kitchenaid stand mixer classic plus 4 5 quart tilt head ksm75sl
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer by 44%

There are a lot of mixers on the market today, but when it comes to great quality, there’s one brand that stands out – KitchenAid. Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at a hefty 44% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ninja air fryer amazon discount af101
Deals

The Ninja Air Fryer AF101 gets a steep 31% discount on Amazon

Whether you are a health-conscious snack seeker or a fried-food fan, you will find love with the Ninja Air Fryer AF101. Normally $130, it is now available for only $90.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon 65 quart ninja foodi cooker deal
Smart Home

Amazon takes a huge bite out of the price of the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi Cooker

The versatile Ninja Foodi combines pressure cooking, air frying, and crisping. Amazon just took a massive price cut on the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi OP-302, the model that adds dehydrating to its repertoire.
Posted By Bruce Brown
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750
Deals

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 gets a hefty 41% discount on Amazon

Household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION RV750 Vacuum for only $223.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
irobot roomba i7 plus giveaway 7 feat
Giveaways

Robot vacuum giveaway: Enter to win a new iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum

If you’re behind on your spring cleaning or just need an extra hand around the house, then you might be in luck: We’re giving readers the chance to win a new iRobot Roomba i7+ – our favorite robot vacuum and a $1,100 value – totally…
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Walmart
Smart Home

Walmart Grocery challenges Amazon with a new $98-a-year delivery option

The grocery delivery wars are hotting up. Walmart's latest effort is a $98-a-year subscription fee that offers free delivery on orders over $30. The service, called Delivery Unlimited, can be tried free for 15 days.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
voice assistants arent ready assistant mem2
Smart Home

A new survey by Adobe shows an evolving market for voice applications

A new consumer survey conducted by Adobe Analytics has uncovered a growing desire for more diversity in voice-controlled applications and devices as well as growing engagement with voice ads.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ninja blender coffee maker kitchen appliances walmart deal mega system 1500
Deals

Walmart drops Ninja kitchen appliance deals on blender system and coffee maker

Walmart is offering Ninja's Mega Kitchen System and Coffee Bar for only $140 each. Upgrade your kitchen with reliable equipment that will expand your meal-prep capabilities by taking advantage of these amazing deals.
Posted By Erica Katherina
irobot slashes 150 off i7 best roomba robot vacuum that empties itself 2
Deals

iRobot discounts $150 off i7+, a Roomba robot vacuum that empties its own bins

iRobot just took $150 off its best robot vacuum model, the Roomba i7+. The flagship model Roomba i7+ has stronger suction and smarter house-mapping than previous models, but automatic dirt disposal is the killer feature.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best irobot roomba deals for summer i7 automatic dirt disposal
Deals

iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners get huge price cuts before summer

We've found the best discounts on Roomba robot vacs and put them in one place. Whether you're shopping for a gift or need extra help around the house, these six robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $200.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen