Cura can turn any corner of your home into a garden

Altifarm Enverde — a startup company based in the U.S. and India — has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its unique indoor garden system, Cura. The gadget has already surpassed its fundraising goal by more than $100,000, although you can still back the project until May 19 (and save a bit of money in the process).

Cura is an app-controlled watering and lighting system for indoor plants. The circular product is filled with LED lights to promote growth, and you’ll have access to a variety of preset options to maximize plant health. Aside from providing light, Cura can also be programmed to water your indoor garden in a manner not unlike those seen in drip-irrigation systems on large-scale farms.

Regardless of where you’ve decided to build out your home garden, Cura should be compatible with your setup. It is offered with three different mounts, letting you attach it to a wall, clip it onto a tabletop mount, or place it on a larger floor mount. No matter where you place it, you’ll be able to control its performance with a smartphone app that gives you precise control over lighting and watering parameters. You can also connect it to your smart home, as Cura can be controlled with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Home.

The Cura lineup features three different models — differentiated only by their size.

Cura 200: As the smallest in the lineup (8-inches), it works best for tiny herb gardens. It’ll retail for $99, but early backers can pick it up for $59.

Cura 300: This 12-inch model is perfect for larger gardens of clustered plants. It'll retail for $130, but backers can snag it for an early-bird price of $79.

Cura 400: The biggest of the bunch, the 16-inch model is ideal for large floor plants or sprawling indoor gardens. It retails for $159, but backers can get it for $99.

All three models come in three finishes — silver, graphite, gold — and include brass accents for a premium look.

Despite all the high-tech features, Altifarm Enverde made the Cura products easy to assemble. No tools are required for putting together either the table or the floor mount. Wall mounting requires a few accessories, but once installed you can quickly change the lamp’s height with an adjustable knob. It can also swivel and rotate if you notice it’s slightly off-center.

Cura products ordered today are expected to arrive in December 2022. If you can’t wait that long, be sure to check out some of our favorite indoor gardening solutions.

