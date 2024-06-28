 Skip to main content
The Cync Smart Undercabinet Fixtures bring heaps of functionality to your kitchen

By
The Cync HD+ Smart Undercabinet Fixtures installed on a cabinet.
Cync

Debuted earlier this year during CES 2024, GE Lighting has officially launched its Cync HD+ Smart Undercabinet Fixtures. These unique smart lights are built specifically for undercabinet mounting and support both hardwiring and plug-in power options. The lineup includes multiple sizes as well as a compact puck light, making it easy to mix and match the two styles to personalize your kitchen.

The Smart Undercabinet Fixtures are available in 12-inch, 18-inch, and 24-inch variants, while the puck light clocks in with a 3-inch diameter. All styles can be connected together, ensuring it is easy to control the entire group with the companion Cync mobile app. Along with tunable whites, the lights support millions of other colors and are fully compatible with Matter — giving them the ability to communicate with hundreds of other smart home products.

Beyond Matter, the smart lights work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Of course, Matter support also means they can connect to SmartThings and Apple Home.

Cync built the undercabinet lights with a slim footprint, ensuring they remain out of sight for most cabinets. Installation should also be easy, as you can simply plug them into a nearby outlet. The better option might be to hardwire them, allowing you to hide the wires out of sight. Toss in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, and every shopper should have no problem getting these up and running.

A big win for the Cync lineup is that they diffuse light instead of sending it directly onto your countertops, removing the intrusive reflection created by most undercabinet lighting. And since you can set schedules, change colors, and dim brightness directly from the mobile app, the Cync HD+ Full Color Undercabinet Fixtures are poised to become some of the most sought-after smart lights on the market.

Pricing is reasonable for the gadgets, starting at $60 for the 12-inch model and ranging up to $70 for the 24-inch model. For the light pucks, you can snag a three-pack for $85. All told, they’re shaping up to be a nice alternative to traditional undercabinet lights, and they look like a great way to bring additional smarts to cabinets in your kitchen, garage, laundry room, or anywhere else in your home.

