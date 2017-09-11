Fan of cold brew coffee? The Rapid Cold Brew System whips it up in mere minutes

Why it matters to you Good cold brew coffee can take time. With the Rapid Dash Cold Brew System, great coffee can be ready before people get dressed for work.

On a warm summer day, a piping-hot cup of coffee seems less enjoyable. A better alternative to cool things down and start the morning fresh is a chilly cup of cold brew. The big issue is that this kind of coffee takes a long time to brew. To change that, StoreBound has created the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, which lets coffee drinkers enjoy a fresh cup of cold brew coffee in as little as 5 minutes instead of the usual 12 to 72 hours.

At the heart of the Rapid Cold Brew System is the company’s innovative ColdBoil technology, which uses a unique pump design to extract up to 42 ounces of cold brew from coffee grounds. Water moves back and forth between the brewing chamber and the pitcher, extracting rich coffee flavor in the process. The result is up to seven servings of cold brew coffee in minutes. Additionally, owners can produce up to 16 servings of concentrate by increasing the brew time to 15 minutes. Stored in the fridge, this concentrate will last for up to 10 days.

By brewing at low temperatures, the bite that typically comes from coffee’s acidity is removed. This is because the oils don’t get a chance to react to any heat. The result is a drink that’s more gentle on the stomach, which is important for starting the day off right. Cold brew also tends toward a sweeter, more mellow flavor and a bigger caffeine buzz.

Even so, some might expect the same results from a regular cup of iced coffee. What many people forget is that this is just regular coffee poured over ice. Because it was brewed at high temperatures, it is still 65 to 70 percent more acidic than a cup of cold brew coffee.

For those interested in the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, pre-orders are currently available on IndieGoGo. Early backers can pick one up for $59, which is more than 50 percent off the retail price. An added perk is the included referral link. If six other friends back the project, Dash will give the person with the link a free cold brew system. Deliveries are scheduled for November.