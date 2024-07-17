 Skip to main content
This complete DeWalt power tool kit has an incredible Prime Day deal

By
The DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Kit.
Amazon

Summertime is the perfect DIY season, especially when it comes to outdoor projects. Of course, you’ll want to make sure you have all the right tools for the trade. To that end, DeWalt consistently ranks as one of the top tool brands in the business and we dug up a terrific Prime Day discount for an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink setup. For a limited time, you can purchase the DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit on Amazon for only $510. Normally priced at $640, you could put that $130 you pocketed toward a bunch of extra lag bolts, or toward one of the best Prime Day outdoor grill deals we found today!

Why you should consider this DeWalt power tool kit

Most power tool kits come with a drill and a few essential accessories, making most other hardware acquirable separately. That’s just not the case with this DeWalt set, which comes with the following: A power drill, an impact driver, a cordless reciprocating saw, a cordless circular saw, along with an oscillating multi-tool. All of the devices use 20V DeWalt batteries and the kit comes with two, plus the charger. 

As for the mechanized gear, the power drill outputs up to 300W, with two speed settings and 15 clutch presets to choose from. We’re also big fans of the integrated LED that quickly lights up your work area. The circular saw comes with a 6.5-inch carbide blade and can make precise 45-degree cuts through 2x4s with ease. 

It’s tough to find a good tool bag these days, so it’s even more convenient that DeWalt thought to include a large-enough carrying case for all this equipment. DeWalt also designed all of its tools to be able to stand up against the toughest jobs, so even a big drop or ding shouldn’t hurt anything. 

We love seeing Prime Day deals like this one, but we’re not sure how long this great discount is going to last. That being said, save while you still can and purchase the DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Kit for only $510. We also recommend taking a look at some of the best Prime Day power tool deals we found!

