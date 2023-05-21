 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this robot vacuum for under $100

Aaron Mamiit
By
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.

There are few things more disheartening than coming home from a long day of work and having to do housework, such as cleaning up from last night’s pizza and Netflix marathon. Even if you work from home, you probably don’t want to work in an environment that’s dusty or dirty, and cleaning up can be exhausting. That’s where robot vacuums come in, and while they won’t be able to clean table-top surfaces or your cupboards, they can handle all your floors relatively well.

Of course, there are lots of different levels of robot vacuums, from simple ones that can tell where a wall is to more complex ones that map your house and schedule and can empty themselves out. The Eufy 25C sits in the middle; while it can’t empty itself, it can handle more complex things like pet hair and even has an app that lets you control it. You can grab it from Walmart right now for just $96, rather than the $250 it usually goes for, which is a significant discount and great value.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum

Anker’s Eufy is a mainstay in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, so you can expect a high-quality device if you purchase the Anker Eufy 25C. With a suction power of 1,500Pa, a triple-brush cleaning system, and three-layer filtration, the robot vacuum will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair from various surfaces such as carpets and hard floors. For tough situations, the BoostIQ feature will automatically increase suction power for even more thorough cleaning. The robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes before its battery gets depleted, upon which it will return to its base to recharge in preparation for the next session.

Related

Sensors are among the most important features to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The Anker Eufy 25C won’t disappoint with its drop-sensing technology that will prevent it from falling down ledges and stairs. The Eufy Home app will let you keep track of where it is in your home, and it can also be used to give commands to start or stop cleaning. You can also tap digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to issue these orders through smart speakers.

There’s no shortage of robot vacuum deals online, but it will be tough to find a more tempting offer than Walmart’s $154 price cut for the Anker Eufy 25C. The discount pulls the device’s price to just $96, which is less than half its sticker price of $250. You shouldn’t waste time if you want the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum to clean your floors because we’re unsure if it will still be this cheap tomorrow. With more than 500 units sold in the previous 24 hours, you need to buy it now while stocks are still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Shark robot vacuum is 58% off today (seriously)
shark av2001 ai robot vacuum deal woot february 2023

Any home will benefit from the addition of a robot vacuum to its cleaning arsenal. High-end models like the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum don't usually come cheap, but it's available from Woot for a very affordable $180, following a 58% discount that slashes $250 off its original price of $430. There's only two days left on the offer, but since there's a chance that stocks get sold out first, you'll want to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum
The Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum features incredible suction power, which you should expect from the best robot vacuums, and a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes it the perfect cleaning companion for all kinds of dirt and debris, as well as pet hair. It digs deep into carpets and maintains continuous contact with your floor to make sure that it picks up everything, and it can run up to 90 minutes before it automatically goes back to its base to recharge.

Read more
Why you need to buy LG’s Cordless Vacuum while it’s $300 off
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum charging in a vertical charging stand..

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It might not seem like the most exciting thing to spend a lot of money on but honestly, investing in a great vacuum cleaner makes a ton of difference. After all, whether you like it or not, we all have to regularly clean up our homes, right? Break it down to how frequently you pull out your vacuum cleaner (and triple it if you have young children) and you'll realize you spend a surprising amount of time around that gadget that you almost certainly grudgingly spend money on. The LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is going to remind you why spending more is almost always worth it. It simplifies your life, making vacuuming so much easier than before. Sure, you may still never look forward to the process but when it's this simple and straightforward, it'll definitely take up less time once you pick up the LG CordZero. It's currently on sale at $300 off at LG bringing it down to $699 with promo code LGVac. That's still a lot for a cordless vacuum but it's a price you'll be willing to pay once you consider it as a valuable investment.

It's the first stick vacuum that is able to charge, store all your tools, and even automatically empty its own dust bin, all from one very sleek docking station. The docking station has that futuristic vibe that's going to look great in your home without stealing too much focus or taking up too much room. Because it empties its own dustbin, you don't have the hassle of doing it yourself or those inevitable times when you forget all about it until you go to clean up at a later date. After all, it's those little chores that soon add up to infuriate and put you off doing the right thing.

Read more
Best robot vacuum mop combo for 2023
A Roborock S5 sucking up dirt on the floor.

Owning a gadget that can automatically vacuum and mop your home is arguably one of the best ways to cut down on your weekly list of chores. Gone are the days of breaking out your mop and constantly emptying your dustbin – with robot vacuum-mop combos, much of your cleaning routine can be automated.

These useful little drones might all share a similar, circular design, but their cleaning prowess can vary greatly. And unless you know what you’re looking for, it’s difficult to figure out which one is better suited for your home than others. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options available in today's market. Here’s a look at the best robot vacuum mop combos of 2023, including picks for all budgets and home-cleaning needs.

Read more