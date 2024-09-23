 Skip to main content
This is the best robot vacuum for high-pile carpets in 2024

The Dreame L40 Ultra mopping a room.
Dreame

Robot vacuums have come a long way over the past few years, but most of them still struggle with high-pile carpets. This is especially true if you’re using a robot that both vacuums and mops, as there aren’t many elegant solutions for preventing the mops from streaking across your soft carpets. However, the Dreame L40 Ultra has largely solved the problem — and it’s the best robot vacuum for high-pile carpets in 2024.

The Dreame L40 Ultra automatically removes its mopping pads

The Dreame L40 Ultra dock next to a plant.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

There’s one key feature that makes the Dreame L40 Ultra so compelling, and that’s automatic mop removal. The device can be programmed to automatically leave its two mopping pads behind in the docking station when heading out to vacuum, ensuring your floors stay nice and dry.

It’s a more elegant solution than most robot vacuums that can only retract their mopping pads a few millimeters. And while the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ has an innovative solution (lifting its mopping plate to the top of the robot with a swinging arm), the L40 Ultra is an overall more compelling device.

Top-of-the-line specs

The swinging arm on the Dreame L40 Ultra.
Dreame

Detachable mopping pads are just the tip of the iceberg with the Dreame L40 Ultra. Other great vacuuming features include a swinging side brush that effectively sweeps near baseboards and around furniture, up to 11,000Pa of suction, and an Anti-Tangle Tricut Brush, which boasts a fancy design that works wonders to eliminate pet fur and hair from getting clogged inside the device.

You can always dive into the Dreame app to customize your cleaning route, though you can also let the robot determine the best parameters based on the amount of dirt it detects with its sensors. This is great for high-pile carpets, as the robot can automatically ramp up its suction levels to clean deep between the fibers.

Maintenance is minimal too, as the docking station holds up to 75 days of debris and both rinses and dries mops once the cleaning cycle is complete. There’s even a duo-scraper system that scrubs the bottom of the dock to prevent gunk from building up.

In short, it’s an all-around powerhouse of a robot vacuum, and our Dreame L40 Ultra review found it to be great for all households. But if your home is loaded with high-pile carpet, all these features make it an even more compelling purchase.

Also consider the Dreame X40 Ultra

If you don’t mind spending a few extra bucks, you should also check out the Dreame X40 Ultra. It’s more expensive (and older) than the Dreame L40 Ultra, but it’s also capable of removing its mops before vacuuming. You’ll also get a bit more suction (12,000Pa), so if you have a messier home than most, the added power could be useful. But for everyone else, the Dreame L40 Ultra is the robot to get.

