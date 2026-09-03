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Dreame’s new robot mower tackles the one job robotic mowers still can’t handle

Its clever swing arm lets the mower tackle tricky edges while all-wheel drive helps it handle slopes and uneven lawns.

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Dreame A4 AWD Pro
Dreame
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Dreame is expanding its robot army beyond your living room and into your backyard. At IFA 2026, the company pulled the wraps off the A4 AWD Pro Series, its new flagship robotic lawn mower that promises to address the most annoying chore left after a robot mows your lawn: edge trimming.

A swing arm built to fix edge trimming for good

Most robot mowers do a decent job in the middle of your lawn but leave a messy border along fences, walls, and flower beds that you still have to trim by hand. Dreame’s answer to this problem is its EdgeMaster 4.0 system, built around a swing arm that physically extends the cutting disc outward whenever the mower gets close to a boundary. 

Dreame A4 AWD Pro top view
Dreame

Guided by dedicated side sensors, it hugs walls, trees, and curved edges to claim what Dreame calls true 0 cm edge cutting, while also cleaning up the right-angle corners that usually get skipped. 

Dreame A4 AWD Pro slope climbing
Dreame

Edge cutting isn’t the only upgrade. The A4 AWD Pro Series runs on four high-torque hub motors that Dreame says can climb slopes up to 90 percent and cross-slopes up to 70 percent, roll over 6.5 cm obstacles, and cross potholes up to 10 cm deep and 15 cm wide.

How does the mower see your yard?

All that movement is guided by OmniSense 4.0, Dreame’s most advanced outdoor sensing setup yet. It combines 360-degree 3D LiDAR, centimeter-level NRTK positioning, AI-powered binocular vision, and side edge sensors into one system. Together, they map the yard, can spot obstacles from up to 70 meters away, and get the job done without needing a boundary wire.

Dreame-OmniSense
Dreame

It’s part of a bigger robotics push

Dreame says that it has spent years refining this mix of AI perception, 3D mapping, and obstacle avoidance on its robot vacuums, and the A4 AWD Pro Series is its biggest step yet toward taking that tech outdoors. The company plans to build more future smart home products, including air conditioners and dishwashers, making this mower one piece of a bigger push.

When can you actually buy one?

The A4 AWD Pro Series will launch in select markets in the first half of 2027, with prices starting at €2,999 for models built for lawns up to 3,500 square meters, plus a bigger option for yards up to 5,000 square meters. You can see it in person at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Hall 7.1A.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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