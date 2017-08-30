Take control of your tap water with the DrinkPure screw-on filter

Why it matters to you Thanks to its high-tech membrane, the DrinkPure claims to kill the vast majority of bacteria and viruses in your water.

You have to drink it every day, so it’s only natural that you would want your water to be as clean and pure as possible. DrinkPure wants to help. This high-tech water filter from Swiss company Novamem has already been implemented for outdoor use, but now, the DrinkPure is being made available for your home.

Almost absurdly simple, the DrinkPure is a screw-on device that allows you to turn just about any water into safe drinking water. “Current faucet-mounted filters can only remove chlorine. For us, this clearly wasn’t enough,” Michael Loepfe, CTO and co-founder of Novamem told Bored Panda. His co-founder, Christoph Kellenberger, added, “It was our challenge to come up with a revolutionary new product that can effectively remove pathogens to make tap water safe, all over the world.”

Using membrane filtration technology that is most commonly found in pharmaceutical applications, the Novamen team created a home water purifier that also features high performance and self-sterilizing activated carbon to ensure that your water is as drinkable as possible. The membrane is said to contain more than three billion pores and a flow rate that is 10 times higher than any other comparable membrane (which means less water waste). Not only does the DrinkPure claim to remove odors and pesticides, but it also removes pathogens. In fact, the team asserts that its filter is capable of removing 99.9 percent of bacteria, and 99 percent of viruses.