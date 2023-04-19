With so many of us spending more time at home these days, maintaining indoor air quality should be a higher priority. With the right air purifier deals that task is made simpler. Air purifiers, if you don’t already know, circulate the air for certain square footage, essentially ridding it of pollutants and contaminants like dirt, dust, dander, and various allergens. The biggest question you may have is “Do air purifiers work?” The short answer is yes, they are worth the investment and indeed keep indoor air quality optimal. Knowing that now’s probably a great time to mention that Best Buy is having an awesome sale on Dyson air purifiers, allowing you to save up to $200 on select models. We’ve rounded up the best offers from that sale below.

Dyson TP01 Tower Purifier Fan — $300, was $400

The HEPA filtration in this tower purifying system removes 99.97 percent of particles, including allergens, as small as 0.3 microns. What does that mean for you? It means cleaner, fresher air, especially when you factor in that it removes strong odors, as well. You get whole-room purification and cooling from the fan for up to 800 square feet. While there are no smart app controls, and no voice assistant compatibility, you can program the machine to turn off after pre-set intervals, fully control the airflow from the unit, and configure the system using the included remote control.

Dyson TP7A Purifier Fan — $380, was $550

This air-purifying tower kicks things up a notch by automating most of the experience. It auto-senses, captures, and traps pollutants to keep the air clean, regardless of what you’re doing. HEPA filtration captures up to 99.97% of pollutants, with relatively quiet purification that’s 20% quieter than previous models — so you can sleep soundly. It even has a special night mode that monitors and purifies using the quietest settings possible, and with a dimmed display to keep interruptions minimal. Whole room purification is available for up to 800 square feet. Plus, you can customize the settings, modes, and schedules with the included remote.

Dyson PH3A Purifier Fan — $600, was $800

If you want truly intelligence-driven cleaning and purification this is the system to go with. It offers a hassle-free deep cleaning cycle that not only purifies the room but also eliminates mineral build-up in the water system for the humidifier — activated at the push of a button. It auto-senses, reacts, and reports changes in air quality and humidity, presenting all of the necessary information on its built-in LCD. You can choose between three fan modes, schedule cleaning intervals, and swap between the available functions using the included remote. It does offer HEPA filtration like the other systems.

