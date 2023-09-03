You’re probably familiar with Dyson as the company that makes very expensive yet cool-looking fanless fans and air purifiers, but they also dabble in high-end styling gear. Of course, these also come with a high price point, but you are getting a lot of value for it in return, with them often having better features and shorter style times than comparable products. Luckily, a few great price cuts are going on at Best Buy, although you can only take advantage of them if you’re a My Best Buy member. So, when looking at the discounted prices below, remember that these are My Best Buy prices.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — $343, was $430

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is probably not something you would immediately think of as a high-end product, especially since it doesn’t have any fans, but it has a few smart features that make it worth the asking price. The primary advantage is that it has intelligent heat control, which controls and corrects the temperature 20 times a second, avoiding heat damage to your hair. It is also very quiet for being a hairdryer with a motor that spins 110,000 times a minute, and if that wasn’t impressive enough for you, it even comes with five different styling attachments for you to work with.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener — $400, was $500

The fine-tuned heat control continues with the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener, with temperature plates regulated 100 times a second to ensure you don’t damage your hair. That means you can straighten your hair with fewer overall passes, making your life easier and taking much less time overall. The last point is quite important because the Corralle is entirely wireless and comes with an internal battery, and while it has enough charge to last 30 minutes, that makes it a bit heavy. As such, the Corrale is a straightener that’s about compromises, but if you straighten your hair regularly, it can be a convenient tool.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler — $480, was $600

If you’re looking for the best Dyson deals for all your styling needs, then the Dyson Airwrap comes pretty close to being the best one. Ironically, unlike the previous two products, the Airwrap is focused on styling your hair without using heat, which is pretty smart since it can help avoid many of the pitfalls that come with using heat. It’s also quite versatile, with five different attachments: a 1.2-inch curling barrel, a 1.6-inch curling barrel, a soft smoothening brush, a hard smoothening brush, and a volumizing brush. As you can see, it’s pretty versatile, and with the added benefit of not using heat, it holds a lot of value, even for the $480 asking price.

Editors' Recommendations