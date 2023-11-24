 Skip to main content
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal knocks $100 off the multi-styler

Today is the first day of Black Friday, and we’re seeing some of the steepest discounts we’ve seen all month, including on Dyson products, even though there have already been many excellent Black Friday deals. So, if you’ve always wanted to own a Dyson Airwarp, today is the perfect chance to buy one, especially since we’re not sure how long any of the Dyson Black Friday deals are going to last. The best deal we’ve found on the Dyson Airwrap so far is from Best Buy, which knocks $100 off the price tag and brings it down to $500 from $600. You can get another $20 knocked off the price if you have My Best Buy Plus or Total. Of course, if that’s still a bit pricey for you, there’s a refurbished version that is , plus it’s eco-friendly and helps decrease e-waste.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

The Dyson Airwrap is a blow dryer and multi-styler that simultaneously dries and styles. It has six attachments in total and do everything from twist out your hair to giving it beachy curls. Its controls include three heat settings, three speed settings, and a tappable cool shot button to instantly disable the heating element. It uses the Coanda effect — the same air technology that helps planes fly — to pull your hair to the barrel or brush surface, making for an easy styling experience.

If you shop Best Buy Black Friday deals, periodically you’ll notice a small-fonted red notice that says “Save $X with Plus or Total” somewhere below the standard price tag. It is a subtle, understated way to remind you that some deals — such as this deal on the Dyson Airwrap — are member’s only exclusives. While we’ve made an in-depth Best Buy subscription explainer in the past, the jist is that if you’re willing to spend at least $50 a year on a subscription, you get access to special deals and other perks. Since this deal is for $120 off, the Best Buy Plus subscription would basically pay for itself.

Don't Miss:

Subscribed? Then go to Best Buy via the button below to get your Dyson Airwrap for just $500. That’s $100 off the usual price of $600. Then, be sure to check out other Black Friday deals to keep on saving!

Should you shop this deal or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

