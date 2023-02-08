 Skip to main content
Where to buy a Dyson Airwrap or Supersonic Hair Dryer for Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking to treat your loved one to a highly sought-after gift this Valentine’s Day, we’ve got all you need to know about where to order a Dyson Airwrap and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer so you get it in time for the big day. Right now, you can order from Best Buy for delivery by February 13 or you can choose to collect the device at a local store as early as today. However you choose to acquire the Airwrap or SuperSonic hair dryer, your loved one is going to adore how thoughtful you are.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — $430

One of the best hair dryers out there, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is going to revolutionize your self-care. The hair dryer has a small yet powerful Dyson digital motor V9 that is combined with air multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air so you get fast drying along with precision styling. It’s designed to protect your hair from extreme heat damage too with five styling attachments also included to cater to different hair types. A new attachment hides flyaways in a single pass so you get a smooth and shiny finish. Three speed settings are available as well as four heat settings too. With intelligent heat control that has the hair dryer measure air temperature over 40 times a second to regulate the heat, this is the ultimate hair dryer right now. It even looks super stylish and high-end.

Dyson Airwrap — $600

A close up of someone holding the Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap is highly popular because it does so much more than you’d think. It’s an excellent investment for someone that always wants to look at their best. Engineered for multiple hair types and styles, it includes 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch barrels so you can curl and wave hair. You can also brush it to smooth out and volumize your hair, all while drying and styling at the same time. It uses Dyson’s Coanda air technology to avoid extreme heat from damaging your hair. A 13-blade impeller spins at up to 110,000rpm ensuring you style your hair at the same time as drying it. Alongside that, negative ions help reduce static in one’s hair so there’s less frizz and flyaways. With three different airflow speeds and three heat settings, you can get your styling just right. A cold shot button helps set your style once you’re all done too.

