Even though it is early in the month, Black Friday deals are already here. That means we’re finding excellent savings on appliances and home cleaning tools that you need, such as vacuum cleaners. Dyson, one of our favorite vacuum cleaner manufacturers, has a ton of cordless vacuum cleaners already on sale. But it can be hard to parse through the deals and find the one that you want. To help out in sorting through the noise, we’ve found what we think is the best early Dyson cordless vacuum deal. Then, in case your budget is different or you have needs that differ from ours, we’re listing good alternative options.

The best Dyson cordless vacuum Black Friday deal

Without a doubt, the best deal we’re seeing is on the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. The reasoning? Its price is being cut back by a lot, putting the price into reach for most consumers, while also maintaining a level of quality and features that will feel premium.

This is a transformable vacuum cleaner that can be used to clean your carpet, tiles, couch, ceiling, car, and a whole bunch more. And at only 5.8 pounds, it is easy to lift, maneuver, and tilt to your desired position. Pet owners and long-haired people will be happy, too, as the brush is hair-tangle resistant. The dust collection bin is similarly convenient, you just tap it over a garbage pail to dump it, no need to get your hands dirty.

But now is deals season, so what about price? With this deal you can get the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum for just $250, which is $170 down from the usual $420. This is some of the largest savings that we’re seeing across the Dyson brand. It also represents a price that we feel most consumers will be happy with, considering the price of today’s vacuums at large.

More Dyson cordless vacuum Black Friday deals we like

There are a ton of other early Black Friday vacuum deals going on, across all brands, but if you’re really in the market for a Dyson we recommend checking out these other deals while you can still get them:

