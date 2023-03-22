 Skip to main content
Level up your spring cleaning with these Dyson cordless vacuum deals

If you’re looking to get your spring cleaning underway, there’s no better way to do so than with one of the best Dyson vacuums. Dyson is a vacuum brand that has long been placing models amongst the best cordless vacuums. A cordless vacuum may be preferable for spring cleaning, as the lack of restriction will allow you to get all of the nooks and crannies that got dusted over through the winter. Right now there’s a lot of Dyson cordless vacuums seeing a discount, and we’ve tracked them all down. Read onward for details on some of the best Dyson cordless vacuum deals you’ll find today.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $450

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is engineered with power and versatility in mind. It has a de-tangling Motorbar that deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors, specializing in things like pet hair removal from the brush bar. This keeps the vacuum from getting tangled up and slowing down, and relieves you of the headaches that can come when cleaning up after children and pets. Included accessories are the Motorbar head cleaner, a combination tool, a crevice tool, and a hair screw tool. These make tight areas easier to get to, and the included docking station makes it easy to get the Dyson V8 charging again once you’re finished.

Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum — $450, was $550

Stepping up in the model lineup to the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal comes with some added features and functionality. The Dyson V10 Animal has powerful suction to deep clean everywhere, and can reach up to 60 minutes of total runtime on a single full charge. It offers 55% more suction than the Dyson V7 vacuum, and it’s engineered for homes with pets. It includes a motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces, and can even convert to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal has three different cleaning modes, each of which provides the right amount of power for the task at hand.

Dyson V12 Detect Cordless Vacuum — $550, was $650

The Dyson V12 Detect is Dyson’s lightest cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It’s engineered with power, smarts, and versatility in mind. It’s capable of running up to 60 minutes on a single full battery charge, yet can produce powerful suction without throttling even as the battery runs down. It has a Piezo sensor that automatically senses debris levels and adapts suction for the right balance of power and run time, and an LCD screen calculates and categorizes particles the vacuum has picked up, showing you on-screen as you clean in auto mode. The Dyson V12 Detect can convert to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and other spaces that require a smaller footprint.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum — $700, was $750

Dyson V15 Detect

If you’re looking for the most powerful of Dyson’s cordless vacuums, the Dyson V15 Detect is the cordless vacuum for you. It provides the suction power, run time and toss need to deep clean your entire home, which includes a high torque cleaner head with anti-tangle comb. This automatically adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types, and a Piezo sensor and Dyson DLS technology sense debris levels and floor type to adapt suction for the right balance of power and run time. This keeps the Dyson V15 Detect operating at its highest efficiency throughout your spring cleaning, and ensures it will hold a charge long enough for your to get the job done.

