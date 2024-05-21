Best Buy has tons of Dyson cordless vacuum deals for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is just around the corner, but you can already take advantage of Dyson deals from Best Buy if you’re planning to purchase one of the brand’s popular cordless vacuums. They don’t come cheap, so you wouldn’t want to miss the retailer’s discounts for the upcoming holiday. Here are our favorite bargains: the Dyson V8 for $350, for savings of $120 on its original price of $470; the Dyson Outsize for $500, for savings of $100 on its original price of $600, and the Dyson V15 Detect Extra for $600, for savings of $200 on its original price of $800. If any of these offers catch your eye, you should complete the transaction as soon as possible as there may not be enough stock to keep up with the demand for these cordless vacuum deals.

Dyson V8 — $350, was $70

The Dyson V8 is an older model of the brand’s cordless vacuums, but it will still get the job done for most families. It’s equipped with a powerful motor that can last for up to 40 minutes from a full charge, with advanced whole-machine filtration that will trap most particles, dust, and allergens. The cordless vacuum easily converts into a handheld vacuum for instances when you need the extra maneuverability such as when cleaning your car’s interiors, and it comes with several attachments for various purposes such as the detangling Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans carpets and hard floors.

Dyson Outsize — $500, was $600

The Dyson Outsize is an upgraded version of the Dyson V11, with a 25% wider cleaner head that allows it to cover more of your floors with each pass, and a 150% larger dust bin so that it will take longer before you need to empty its contents. The cordless vacuum can run for up to 60 minutes from a full charge, and it comes with four accessories that include the digital Motorbar XL cleaner head that detangles pet hair while it cleans.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra — $600, was $800

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra is featured in our roundup of the best cordless vacuums as the top choice for a versatile cordless vacuum, as not only does it seamless switch into a handheld vacuum when needed, but it also comes with seven accessories so that you’ll be able to clean every nook and cranny of your home. The cordless vacuum can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, and it’s capable of detecting invisible dust using a laser, so you won’t miss anything as you go through your floors.

