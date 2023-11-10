 Skip to main content
Dyson Corrale Straightener is $260 off in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Jennifer Allen
By
Dyson Corrale
Dyson

One of the best Dyson Corrale deals comes courtesy of Walmart’s early Black Friday sale with the Dyson Corrale Straightener down to $190 reduced from $450 so you save $260. Huge discount, right? There’s a small catch — this is a refurbished model but you still get a 12 month Dyson official warranty so there’s not much different to buying new. Sure to be a big hit this holiday season, here’s why you need to buy it.

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale Straightener

The Dyson Corrale Straightener is a premium hair straightener that typically means you need fewer passes to get your hair straight. Unlike regular straighteners that use solid plates, this one uses flexing plates so it can shape and gather hair, providing you with enhanced styling options with less heat so it’s kinder for your hair. Dyson promises half the damage, reduced frizz, and fewer flyaways when you use the straighteners.

It feels different to use than a conventional straightener but its weight is balanced so you get maximum control, while still being able to loosen your grip to let the plates do the hard work for you.

At all times, there’s intelligent heat control so things don’t get too hot and burn your hair. As well as that, an OLED screen means you can keep a close eye on things like battery life with up to 30 minutes promised before you need to recharge it. It’s much easier to use than a corded one as you won’t have to worry about the cable getting in the way. The stylish charging dock makes it all suitably convenient while there’s an auto shut off feature and safety lock so there’s no need to worry about any safety concerns.

Instead, you can focus on the style you most desire with the Dyson Corrale Straightener suitable for all hair types and styles giving you plenty of potential for how you want your hair to look. It’s easy to take on your travels as well thanks to its lightweight build.

The Dyson Corrale Straightener usually costs $450 but right now, you can buy a refurbished model from Walmart for only $190. A considerable saving of $260, this is your chance to finally snap up some of the highly sought after hair straighteners for substantially less than usual. Check it out now before stock runs out soon.

