10 Dyson deals you can’t miss in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

Dyson is one of the most trusted names in the home appliance industry with its high-performance bladeless fans, cordless vacuums, and hair styling tools, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for Dyson deals. Here’s some good news — there are lots of Dyson products with discounts in Best Buy’s Black Friday Early Access sale, and there are even better offers for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. We’ve rounded up our top picks below so you can easily choose what to purchase before the sale ends on Sunday, but you’ll still have to hurry. That’s because we’re not sure how long stocks will remain available, especially for some of the more popular Dyson devices.

Best Dyson deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday Early Access sale

  • — $270, $243 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $370
  • — $270 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $300
  • — $300, $270 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $400
  • — $423 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $470
  • — $430, $387 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $530
  • — $450 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $500
  • — $470, $423 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $570
  • — $540 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $600
  • — $585 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $650
  • — $600, $550 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $800
  • — $675 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $750
The Dyson Airstrait straightener is one of the brand’s newest products, but My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can already get it with a discount. The tool will dry and straighten your hair at the same time using high-pressure airflow instead of hot plates that can cause heat damage. The machine can sense when your hair is between its arms, and automatically reduces airflow when it’s not, and it comes with an LCD screen that shows your chosen airflow and temperature settings. The Dyson Airstrait straightener is down to $450 for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members, for savings of $50 on its original price of $500.

If you need help in maintaining a clean home, go for the latest Dyson cordless vacuum — the Dyson V15 Detect Extra. It’s equipped with the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, which can spin at up to 125,000 rpm, and it can run up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It comes with a variety of tools for hard-to-reach places, and it can easily switch to a handheld vacuum to make it easier to use in tight spaces such as inside your car. Setting it apart from other cordless vacuums, however, is the ability to emit a green laser to show you dust that your eyes won’t normally see. From its sticker price of $800, it’s currently on sale for $600 for savings of $200, but My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will get an extra $50 off for an even lower price of $550.

