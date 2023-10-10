 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dyson-like cordless vacuum is $98 in Walmart’s Prime Day sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.
Wyze

If you’ve got your eye on one of the best Dyson vacuums but don’t want to break the bank, today kicks off Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days 2023, and a chance to land some savings. Other retailers are getting in on the sales festivities, making places like Walmart a good place to land some Prime Day deals. Walmart is where you’ll find a discount on the Wyze cordless stick vacuum, which makes a great Dyson alternative. It’s going for just $98 during this Prime Day sale, which is a discount of $101 from its regular price of $199. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should get the Wyze cordless stick vacuum

If you have a lot of floor space you’ll likely appreciate the convenience of a cordless vacuum. The Wyze cordless stick vacuum goes a long way in making every vacuuming job easier. It’s super light at just 2.8 pounds, and its suction power is can handle any floor surface, from carpets to hardwood and from tile to area rugs. The motor has three different speeds, each of which can be chosen depending on what type of surface you’re looking to clean. The LED display is how you’ll navigate your speed choices, and six bright LED lights in the brush head illuminate dust and debris under furniture.

Like many of the best vacuums, the Wyze cordless stick vacuum can take different forms for different jobs. It has a crevice tool to reach crumbs in the couch and a brush tool for dust on the door frame. A full array of attachments are included with the vacuum, and when the job is done, it’s easy to empty with a one-finger release and a washable dust cup. Because this is a cordless vacuum, battery life is important. You can get a full 40 minutes of fade-free power on a single battery charge, and an additional battery pack can make it 80 minutes of vacuuming before you need to charge back up.

Related

The Wyze cordless stick vacuum comes in at just under $98 as part of Walmart’s Prime Day sale. That’s a savings of $101 from its regular price of $199. You’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this deal, as there’s no telling if it will last beyond Prime Day.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
The best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals happening now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Cleaning a home can be tedious, especially if you live somewhere that has a lot of pollen, sand, or dust; it's so easy to accumulate any of them if you don't vacuum or clean up regularly. It's often no fault of our own, either; with busy lives, even folks who work from home might have a hard time picking up a vacuum and doing some cleaning. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of Robot vacuums, and while they're ordinarily quite expensive, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event has lots of great robot vacuum deals you can take advantage of right now.

Not only will it help you with keeping your home clean, but you can actually get some big savings by grabbing something now, and you likely don't even have to wait until Prime Day itself to see the best deals. Even better, it's not only Amazon that is offering great deals and, in fact, we're seeing some excellent Prime Day deals on robot vacuums from various retailers. There are even a lot of great Prime Day TV deals you can grab, and even some substantial discounts on the best smart home devices on the market. Whatever it is, you'll likely find something to make your life easier during Prime Day in October.
Today's best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
iHome Juno Robot Vacuum — $99, was $199

Read more
The best October Prime Day electric shaver deals happening now
Philips Norelco Shaver 7200 on table

Using an electric shaver can save you a lot of time and hassle than using a traditional non-electric blade, and while they aren't necessary, you can find some at a great price. In fact, because of the current Prime Day October 2023 sales event, there are some great Prime Day deals on them, and you can get one as low as $30. We've collected some of our favorites down below, but be sure to check back regularly as we'll be updating with better deals as we find them.
Philips Norelco OneBlade -- $30, was $38

If you're looking for a great budget electric shaver, the Norelco OneBlade is a good option, at least if you're not looking for a shave to the skin. It comes with a great 5-in-1 comb that lets you trim to different levels, which we like, and the blade is a little flexible to follow the curves of your face, which is handy. It also runs both wet and dry and is water-resistant, so you shouldn't worry about rinsing it under the faucet.

Read more
The best Prime Day blood pressure monitor deals available now
Middle-age man wearing the QardioArm Blood Pressure Monitor

With the massive health panic that the world recently went through, its probably at the forefront of people's minds to start looking after their health better. As such, one of the best things you can do is keep an eye on your blood pressure with a blood pressure monitor. While this units can sometimes be expensive, there are some great Prime Day deals going on right now that will nab you a couple for cheap, or get you fancier ones for a more reasonable price. While you're at it, be sure to check out these great Fitness deals so that you can keep up with, or start doing, cardio.
Beurer Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor -- $25, was $35

You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a good blood pressure monitor, and this Beurer is a good exmaple of that. It might be basic, but it does have medical class accuracy, and can store up to 60 records for two people, which is great. It also has a talking feature, so if you can't see the monitor easily, it can tell you what your stats are.

Read more