If you’ve got your eye on one of the best Dyson vacuums but don’t want to break the bank, today kicks off Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days 2023, and a chance to land some savings. Other retailers are getting in on the sales festivities, making places like Walmart a good place to land some Prime Day deals. Walmart is where you’ll find a discount on the Wyze cordless stick vacuum, which makes a great Dyson alternative. It’s going for just $98 during this Prime Day sale, which is a discount of $101 from its regular price of $199. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should get the Wyze cordless stick vacuum

If you have a lot of floor space you’ll likely appreciate the convenience of a cordless vacuum. The Wyze cordless stick vacuum goes a long way in making every vacuuming job easier. It’s super light at just 2.8 pounds, and its suction power is can handle any floor surface, from carpets to hardwood and from tile to area rugs. The motor has three different speeds, each of which can be chosen depending on what type of surface you’re looking to clean. The LED display is how you’ll navigate your speed choices, and six bright LED lights in the brush head illuminate dust and debris under furniture.

Like many of the best vacuums, the Wyze cordless stick vacuum can take different forms for different jobs. It has a crevice tool to reach crumbs in the couch and a brush tool for dust on the door frame. A full array of attachments are included with the vacuum, and when the job is done, it’s easy to empty with a one-finger release and a washable dust cup. Because this is a cordless vacuum, battery life is important. You can get a full 40 minutes of fade-free power on a single battery charge, and an additional battery pack can make it 80 minutes of vacuuming before you need to charge back up.

The Wyze cordless stick vacuum comes in at just under $98 as part of Walmart’s Prime Day sale. That’s a savings of $101 from its regular price of $199. You’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this deal, as there’s no telling if it will last beyond Prime Day.

