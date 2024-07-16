 Skip to main content
Unfair deal gives Amazon Prime members $200 off Dyson Purifier Cool

By
A father and son read together while being cooled by purified air from the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B.
Dyson

There’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and then there’s Dyson, Masters of Air Movement. Whether its a fan, hair blower, heater, vacuum cleaner, or something else that manipulates air to make us happy, Dyson probably makes it and makes it great. And that’s why we’re happy to see this Amazon Prime member exclusive deal on the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B that takes $200 off of its price. That takes it from a somewhat pricey $550 to an affordable $350. It’s all a part of Dyson Prime Day deals going on now as part of the larger Amazon Prime Day deals event. First, check to see if you’re a Prime member or need to get the Amazon Prime free trial, then tap the button below to get the air purifying fan. Or, just keep reading to see why we like this product.

Why you should buy the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B has two primary functions, keeping you cool and keeping your air clean. Its fan half comes from Dyson’s air multiplier technology, which is a fancy way of saying this is a bladeless fan. The power of the fan is quite great and, in combination with its 350 degree oscillation pattern, it can easily cool down a whole room. You’ll also like how safe bladeless fans are for tiny-fingered humans and pets with wagging tails.

This fan technology requires taking in a ton of air and pushing it back out. That makes it a great station for air purification as well. Your Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B will also have a fully sealed HEPA H13 filtration system, capable of removing small particles and pollutants. There’s even a real time readout that tells you about your air quality, letting you know if you have PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC, and NO2 pollutants in your air.

To save $200 and get your Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B for $350 instead of the usual $550 just tap the button below. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, which you might be able to do through the free trial we discussed above. If you aren’t a Prime Member, can’t get the free trial, and don’t want to sign up or just want more options, be sure to check out these Prime Day air purifier deals that we’ve also discovered. Through it all, you’re bound to find something worthy of keeping your home’s air clean at a price you can afford.

