There's Avatar: The Last Airbender and then there's Dyson, Masters of Air Movement. Whether its a fan, hair blower, heater, vacuum cleaner, or something else that manipulates air to make us happy, Dyson probably makes it and makes it great. And that's why we're happy to see this Amazon Prime member exclusive deal on the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B that takes $200 off of its price.

Why you should buy the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B has two primary functions, keeping you cool and keeping your air clean. Its fan half comes from Dyson’s air multiplier technology, which is a fancy way of saying this is a bladeless fan. The power of the fan is quite great and, in combination with its 350 degree oscillation pattern, it can easily cool down a whole room. You’ll also like how safe bladeless fans are for tiny-fingered humans and pets with wagging tails.

This fan technology requires taking in a ton of air and pushing it back out. That makes it a great station for air purification as well. Your Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B will also have a fully sealed HEPA H13 filtration system, capable of removing small particles and pollutants. There’s even a real time readout that tells you about your air quality, letting you know if you have PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC, and NO2 pollutants in your air.

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B has a fully sealed HEPA H13 filtration system, capable of removing small particles and pollutants. There's even a real time readout that tells you about your air quality, letting you know if you have PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC, and NO2 pollutants in your air.