 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday deal saves you $150 on this popular Dyson purifying fan

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dyson Purifier Hot Cool HP10 purifying fan in the bedroom.
Dyson

Every year, Dyson Black Friday deals are among the most popular offers because of the impressive features on the home appliance brand’s devices. Here’s an example that we think will generate a lot of interest among shoppers — the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP10 Gen 1 with a $150 discount from Best Buy, which pulls the price of the purifying fan down to $450 from $600. It’s still not cheap, but you should read on to find out why it will be worth the purchase. Then, secure your order because stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP10 Gen 1 purifying fan

If you’re looking at Black Friday deals for ways to make your home safer for your family, you should consider investing in the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP10 Gen 1. The air purifier automatically senses, captures, and traps any pollutants, to ensure that you and your loved ones will be breathing clean air. The device then uses Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology to circulate the purified air throughout the whole room, and since it’s fully sealed to HEPA standard, the trapped pollutants stay inside.

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP10 Gen 1 purifying fan also has heating and cooling functions for your comfort, and it can swing up to 350 degrees to blast that hot or cold air in every direction. You can activate pre-set run times so that it will turn off after a specific number of hours to conserve electricity, and when you’ll be sleeping, you can turn on Night Mode to dim the display and make the device run as quiet as possible.

Don't Miss:

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP10 Gen 1 purifying fan is on sale in this year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals at $150 off, so you’ll only have to pay $450 for it instead of $600. While there may be more affordable options out there, they won’t match this device’s promise of safe and clean air for your family. Any home will benefit from the addition of the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP10 Gen 1 purifying fan, so if you want to get one for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best massage gun Black Friday deals on Theragun and more
Using the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun.

Black Friday deals are already blowing up the internet, with the world’s largest retailers offering savings on all sorts of cool tech. Massage guns are among the early Black Friday deals we’re seeing, and they make a great gift idea for both yourself or the fitness enthusiast in the family. Theragun is one of the most recognizable brand names when it comes to massage guns, and while we’re seeing plenty of Theragun Black Friday deals, there’s also a lot of massage guns by other brands seeing price drops right now.
Best Theragun Massage Gun Black Friday Deals

Therabody has been making Theragun massage guns for awhile now, and they’ve quickly become one of the most popular brands on the market. The Theragun model lineup is recognized as being high quality and durable, providing a high quality, relaxing massage. Theragun models are also typically more expensive than other massage guns, which is why you’ll sometimes find a model or two among the best luxury fitness tech. And while they may still run a little pricey compared to the competition, Theragun prices are seeing significant price drops with these Black Friday deals.

Read more
The 3 best cordless vacuum deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals

If you're looking for some excellent Black Friday cordless vacuum deals, you've found the right list. Cordless vacuums are a great option if you don't need to clean your house regularly for long periods of time, making them easy to use and carry around. With up to 40 minutes of run time, they're great for cleaning up quick spills, pet hair, and various other types of debris, as well as spot-cleaning or general cleaning that doesn't take the whole day. They also charge relatively quickly, even within a few hours for some, so you can always have it ready to go for the most part. Also, if none of these tickle your fancy, you might want to check out these other Amazon Black Friday deals for some alternatives.
Black+Decker Powerseries+ -- $99, was $129

It's not often we find a great budget-friendly Black+Deckker deal, but this one on the Powerseries+ will let you nab an excellent vacuum for less than a great price. It performs well on carpeted and hardwood floors, and it even adjusts the suction strength as you use it to be the most efficient. You also get about 40 minutes of vacuuming out of it, and it includes an anti-tangle brush bar, so you don't have to worry about hair ruining your vacuum, both of which are nice features to see at this price range.

Read more
Best smart plug Black Friday deals: Get connected from just $10
The Eufy Smart Plug Mini connected to a kitchen outlet.

Smart plugs are a great option for upgrading your non-smart electronic devices with smart home capabilities. If you're interested, you should check out the Black Friday deals on smart plugs that we've rounded up below, including what we think is the best offer that's available for the shopping holiday. You're going to have to act fast though -- with smart plug Black Friday deals making them even cheaper than usual, shoppers will probably be buying them in bulk, so we expect stocks to run out quickly.
Best smart plug Black Friday deal

The TP-Link Tapo Mini is one of the most affordable options for smart plugs in the market, but it doesn't sacrifice features to keep its cost low. Once it's set up, you can create schedules and timers for the electronic devices that are plugged into it, or turn them on or off manually through the Tapo app. You can also use voice commands for these functions, as the smart plug is compatible with smart home platforms such as Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon's Alexa, and Samsung's SmartThings, and the digital assistants that are associated with each of them. You'll get all of these features for a very low price of $10 for Black Friday, following a $10 discount from Best Buy on the TP-Link Tapo Mini's original price of $20.

Read more