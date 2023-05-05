 Skip to main content
There’s a killer deal happening on the Dyson hair dryer right now

John Alexander
By

Wet hair, don’t care? Probably not. But there’s something you can do to dry your hair — professional style and on the cheap — if you take advantage of a special deal over at Woot right now. From now until around 1 AM Eastern time (or when the product sells out) you can get a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for only $230. That’s $200 off the traditional $430 you have to pay when getting one new. And, what’s even better, is the refurbished version comes with the same blemish-free look as a brand new one, with 180 days of warranty just in case something goes wrong. Every single one is clean, inspected, and tested before shipping to your door. The only noticeable difference is that it may arrive in a generic box. So, buy refurbished today… or, check out the brand new one, it’s up to you!

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic is a 4 heat, 3 speed hair dryer that will give you professional levels of control over your hair from the comfort of your home. Fine-tuned controls help you avoid typical pitfalls from generic hair dryers. For example, as hair dryers keep being used, their temperature tends to keep going up, which damage hair in the long run. The Dyson Supersonic avoids this by not only by giving you precise temperatures (212, 176, 140, and 82 degrees Fahrenheit) but also by using intelligent monitoring to keep those temperatures running.

You probably know Dyson as one of the best vacuum cleaner makers. And with vacuum cleaners, come attachments. Don’t let your hair feel left out, though. The Dyson Supersonic has plenty of attachments to give you the professional stylists’ arsenal. The Dyson Supersonic’s attachments range from flyaway reducers and a diffuser that simulates natural drying to more concentrated bursts of air sure to get you out the door in no time. Mix and match to find your own personal style.

Again, the refurbished one is only going to cost you $230 while supplies last. We have no idea how long that will be, but do know that the deal will end around 1 AM EST no matter what. Alternatively, you can be a bit more leisurely and grab a brand new Dyson Supersonic for $430 from the Dyson store if the $200 in savings from getting a refurbished one isn’t enough for you. Then, shop around for more bathroom gadgets, such as from this selection of the best bathroom scales.

