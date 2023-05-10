Today at Walmart, you can buy the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum for $640 instead of $749. A saving of $109, this may be one of the more expensive cordless vacuum deals around but it’s a fantastic investment if you want a vacuum cleaner that is going to last you a long time. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we tell you what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect

Dyson makes some of the best cordless vacuums around which instantly makes the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum appealing. It’s even more attractive when you consider that it’s Dyson’s most powerful and most intelligent cordless vacuum so far. Designed to help deep clean your entire home, it has a laser on its Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head so you can see invisible dust on hard floors. Place it in auto mode and the machine optimizes the power it uses as well as the run time based on your floor type. It’s even smart enough to report it all back to you on an LCD screen while it picks up debris.

Besides that cleaner head, there’s also Dyson’s Digital Motorbar which is designed to deep clean carpets and hard floors with specific hair removal vanes that help clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. A common issue for pet owners and those with thick or long hair, it’s a fantastic feature for keeping your home cleaner and hair-free.

Such functionality can be used in a handheld vacuum form too with just one click switching the Dyson V15 over to a handheld device. It’s perfect for snagging those areas you might not be able to reach through conventional means. The Dyson V15 Detect comes with the two key cleaner heads, along with a combination tool, mini soft dusting brush, docking station, stubborn dirt brush, hair screw tool, and wand clip, so it’s ready for everything.

Usually priced at $749, you can buy the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum for $640 right now at Walmart so you save $109 off the regular price. A great investment if you want the best cordless vacuuming experience around, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

