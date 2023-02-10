One of the best cordless vacuum deals today is on a very popular model — the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $280 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $120, the offer ends when the day ends so you really don’t have much time to grab a great bargain like this. A cordless vacuum can make a world of difference to your cleaning routine and we’re here to explain why you need the Dyson V7 in your life.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum

Dyson makes many of the best cordless vacuums so while the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum may not make this list, it’s still worth paying attention to. It offers the powerful Dyson level of suction you’d expect with a de-tangling Motorcar cleaner head that’s capable of cleaning carpets and hard floors effectively. It also has hair removal vanes for clearing long hair along with pet hair from the brush bar. While it might not be one of the best vacuums for pet hair, it’s still a good alternative. Much of that is thanks to its advanced, whole-machine filtrations system that captures pet allergens and fine dust before expelling cleaner air. It can trap 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns in Boost mode with at least 99.97% snagged in regular modes.

In all, the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum has 15 cyclones arranged across two tiers that work in parallel all to increase airflow. Simply put, you won’t run out of suction here. Such a system can also be used away from your home as the cordless vacuum can be converted to a handheld that’s perfect for cleaning cars but also stairs and upholstery. Up to 40 minutes of run time means you have plenty of time to get things done plus it’s so much easier to move around when you don’t have to worry about cables getting tangled up.

If you’re keen to keep your home cleaner without added hassle for you, you’ll love the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum. Normally priced at $400, it’s currently down to $280 for today only at Best Buy. The $120 saving will only be available for the rest of the day so you only have hours to grab it. Hit the buy button now so you don’t forget. It’s a real game-changer for your cleaning routine.

