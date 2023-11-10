 Skip to main content
This Dyson cordless vacuum just had its price slashed for Black Friday

Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.
Dyson deals are always popular during Black Friday, and this year isn’t an exception. If you want to get one of the brand’s cordless vacuums, you’re going to have to beat all the other interested shoppers in taking advantage of Walmart’s $170 discount for the Dyson V8 Origin+, which brings the device’s price down to $250 from $420 originally. This offer is one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, but there’s a chance that it doesn’t make it to the shopping holiday itself as stocks may sell out quickly. Proceed with the purchase now if you want to get this cordless vacuum for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum

The Dyson V8 Origin+ is an older model of the brand’s line of cordless vacuums, but several years after its release, it’s still a worthwhile purchase because of the convenience that it provides when cleaning your home. The device’s powerful motor will pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair, among other things, while its whole-machine filtration will make sure that it expels cleaner air to protect your family from pollutants. Once you’re done cleaning, a simple click opens the dust bin so you can easily dispose its contents into a trash bag.

There are several attachments that come with the Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum, including the Motorbar cleaner head that features hair removal vanes to prevent long hair and pet hair from getting tangled up, and a crevice tool to reach narrow spaces. If you want to clean smaller areas such as the inside of your vehicle, you can convert the device into a handheld vacuum for better maneuverability.

If you’re planning to take advantage of cordless vacuum deals for Black Friday, make it this one — the Dyson V8 Origin+ for just $250 from Walmart, down big from its sticker price of $420. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to pocket the savings of $170 though, considering the popularity of the brand’s cordless vacuums. If you want to make sure that you get the Dyson V8 Origin+ for this steal price, you’re going to have to complete the transaction immediately. Don’t hesitate because stocks may already be running low.

