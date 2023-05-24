Walmart launched a sale for all kinds of Dyson products with discounts on a variety of vacuums, fans, and haircare devices. The offers will surely attract a lot of attention from shoppers because of the popularity of the Dyson brand, so it’s highly recommended that you check out the deals and complete your purchases as soon as possible because stocks will sell out quickly.

What to buy in the Walmart Dyson sale

Whenever there are vacuum discounts and cordless vacuum deals, you can be sure that shoppers will be on the lookout for Dyson products. Walmart won’t let you down with its offers for the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum for $190, after a $110 discount on its original price of $300, and the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum for $200, down $300 on its original price of $500. They are the cheapest options for vacuums in the sale, but they’re dependable cleaning devices. The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum comes with a self-adjusting cleaner head and an instant-release wand, while the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum — a variant of the Dyson V8 Absolute — has a direct-drive cleaner head and up to 40 minutes of powerful suction on a single charge. Both vacuums offer whole-machine HEPA filtration and hygienic bin emptying.

If you want to buy a Dyson fan instead, the most affordable option is the Dyson AM11 Pure Cool purifier fan, which uses a 360-degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter to remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants, and a activated carbon granules to capture odors and harmful toxins. You can get it for $300, for savings of $100 on its sticker price of $400. However, if you’ve got your eyes on a Dyson haircare device, you’ll want to buy the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. With adjustable heat and speed settings, a range of magnetic attachments, and Heat Shield technology that keeps it cool to touch, the hair dryer is a steal for its lowered price of $270, reduced by $160 from its original price of $430.

Dyson is one of the most recognizable names in the home appliance industry because of their innovative products and groundbreaking features. If you’ve always wanted to own a Dyson vacuum, fan, or haircare device, here’s your chance to get one with a significant discount from an ongoing sale by Walmart. You’ll need to decide what to buy as fast as you can though, as we don’t expect these bargain prices to last long. Take a look at the deals right now, and if something catches your eye, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

