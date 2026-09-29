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Dyson’s new R1 robot vacuum skips the mop, and that might be its best feature

A smaller dock gives households that don’t need wet cleaning a reason to pay attention

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Dyson

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Dyson’s new R1 robot vacuum leaves mopping off the feature list entirely. The R1 Nurovi Dry sticks to vacuuming, giving buyers who don’t want automated wet cleaning an option without the water tanks that come with it.

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Speaking to TechRadar, Dyson senior design manager Nathan Lawson McLean explained that some customers don’t include mopping in their routine. Others distrust robot mops around carpets, a concern he said emerged during user trials. Those buyers have a reason to consider a machine that deliberately does less.

Why leave out the mop

A dock that washes and dries mop pads needs room for water tanks and the hardware to handle those jobs. That equipment takes up floor space whether the household uses it or not.

Indoors, Interior Design, Furniture
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The R1 drops the two water-tank sections found on the R2’s dock, leaving a single dust-collection column. It keeps the R2’s dust capacity, so the smaller station doesn’t come with a smaller bin. Nor has Dyson made the bin bigger. The space savings go back to the room, which seems a reasonable place for them.

What does the R1 keep

The Dyson R1 has a claimed 21,000Pa of suction. A piezo sensor detects dust levels and adjusts power in response, while an extending side sweeper helps reach edges. Its anti-tangle brush bar is designed to limit hair buildup.

Dyson’s Twin-capture system uses a partially sealed suction area to concentrate airflow for fine particles. A more open area around the main roller handles larger debris. The dock is also bagless, removing replacement dust bags from the shopping list.

Device, Appliance, Electrical Device
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Cleaning performance still needs testing. Leaving out the mop simplifies the system, but buyers will need more than a suction figure to judge how well it vacuums.

Who is it built for

Lawson McLean sees the R1 as a possible entry point for people who haven’t warmed to wet-and-dry robots. It could suit households that want routine vacuuming handled automatically while keeping control over how their floors get washed.

The R1 won’t take wet cleaning off the chore list. Buyers hoping to automate both jobs will need another model. For anyone happy to handle mopping separately, its smaller dock offers a practical reason to skip the extra equipment.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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