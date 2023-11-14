The best Vitamix blender Black Friday deals — from just $125

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders around and are a great investment if you regularly blend food or drinks. With Black Friday deals going on right now, this is your chance to upgrade to a great blender for a similarly excellent price. We’ve picked out the very best Vitamix blender deal below along with some other options you might want to consider buying.

Best Vitamix blender Black Friday deal

Vitamix Explorian E310 blender — $290, was $350

The Vitamix Explorian E310 blender is perfect for making a variety of different textures and liquids. It has 10 variable speeds plus a pulse setting so you can easily use it to prepare soup, make fresh salsa, or even knead dough. It has a powerful 2 HP motor for handling even the toughest of ingredients while its 48 ounce container is perfect for formulating medium-size batches of whatever you’re cooking. It’s easily cleaned in the dishwasher or you can add soap and warm water and the machine can clean itself in just 30 to 60 seconds.

Adding to the high level quality of the Vitamix Explorian E310 blender, it has aircraft grade hardened stainless steel blades which help it deliver consistent results so it’s a great addition to your kitchen. Any time you’re not using it, you can easily store it away thanks to it being the right size to fit below overhead cabinets.

One of our favorite things about the Vitamix Explorian E310 blender is how its variable speed settings mean you can make a relatively chunky soup or you can blend sufficiently to produce a delicious puree instead. There’s no need to do anything more than change the speed setting saving you from needing any additional devices in your home. Just twist the dial to the setting you require.

More Vitamix blender Black Friday deals we love

While we’re huge fans of the Vitamix Explorian E310 blender thanks to its great set of features and good price, there are other Vitamix blender Black Friday deals around if you can afford to spend more or you’d prefer something a little cheaper. Below, we’ve picked out our favorites to help you get the right results in your kitchen.

