Echo Dot with Clock is 42% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to grab super cheap electronics that you wouldn’t necessarily consider outside of the holiday. For instance, take the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. If you don’t already have an Alexa device, this is a good starting point. Since it’s down to just $35 after a significant 42% discount ($25 off), why not grab it? It’s a good starting point for building a larger smart home system with video doorbells, smart lights and more. Amazon Black Friday deals are already well underway, so grab this one while it’s still available.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

There isn’t anything too fancy about the Amazon Echo Dot line. It has no visual interface, unless you count the digital clock in this model. You do all of your interfacing via voice commands with Alexa. On that front, there really isn’t a limit to what she can do. If you only have the Echo Dot, Alexa will send texts for you, add items to your Amazon list, play music, or look up info like word definitions, the weather or who won last night’s football game.

The Amazon Echo Dot starts to get interesting as you build out the rest of your smart home. If you find you prefer a screen, you can grab an Amazon Echo Show and have that be your main device. The Dot can relegated to the bedroom or kitchen, and the devices will all communicate with each other. If you have robot vacuums or smart light bulbs, you can control them just by asking Alexa. Start with this Echo Dot and expand from there.

If you don’t have an Amazon Echo yet, the fifth generation Echo Dot with Clock would make a great starting place. It’s down to just $35 from its usual $60 today. If ever you wanted to buy one, now is the time, whether it’s to start your own smart home ecosystem or as a gift for the holdout in your life. Check it out now on Amazon before it sells out. Amazon Echo Black Friday deals are always popular before the holidays.

