Echo Dot vs Echo Pop: Which Black Friday deal should you shop?

A blue Echo Pop sitting on a table.
Amazon

Amazon Echo Black Friday deals are predictably pretty great with some hefty discounts on Echo speakers. If you’re looking to make your home smarter, these are the Black Friday deals you need. However, what if you can’t decide if you want an Echo Dot or an Echo Pop? Don’t worry! We’re here to advise, taking a look at what’s out there and comparing the two most popular budget priced smart speakers from Amazon. Take a look below while we take you though everything.

Amazon Echo Pop — $18, was $40

Amazon Echo Pop on a kitchen counter.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Amazon Echo Pop is a smaller and cuter version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It’s the kind of cute that even us with existing Echo Dots are tempted by a switch to this sleek look. It’s small enough to blend into any surrounding but also charming enough that you won’t mind looking at it. It has all the Alexa abilities so you can ask Alexa to play music, command smart devices in your home, set timers, or simply check the weather or news. As with other devices, it won’t listen until you say Alexa with the light bar changing blue to tell you when it’s listening. It’s all pretty convenient right down to being able to surround yourself with Multi-room music. It even has eero built-in to extend your Wi-Fi network at home.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) — $23, was $50

Echo Dot 5 in a kitchen.
Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) costs slightly more than the Echo Pop but has the traditional rounded shape we’re all used to from Echo devices. It offers better sound quality than you’d expect from its size, with clearer vocals and deeper bass. As before, there are extensive Alexa options here but it gets smarter than that thanks to its built-in motion and indoor temperature sensors. That means you can do more with your smart home with the Echo Dot smart enough to be able to help you adjust things automatically such as with your smart thermostat.

Which Echo speaker should I buy?

With the Echo Pop relatively new still, we’ve already looked in depth at the differences between the Echo Pop and Echo Dot https://www.digitaltrends.com/home/echo-pop-vs-echo-dot/. There are a few key differences. The Echo Dot has a 360-degree design which means its sound quality is a little better thanks to being able to fill a room better, although not as strongly as a larger smart speaker. The Echo Dot also has temperature and motion sensors built-in unlike the Echo Pop so if you’re planning on setting up some automations, this could be an issue for you.

Simply put, if you just want convenient Alexa support in your chosen room, either will do so you may as well go for the Echo Pop given it’s cheaper and looks arguably better too. However, if you want to use a temperature sensor, you’ll need the Echo Dot.

