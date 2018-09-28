Digital Trends
Smart Home

Echo Show 2017 vs. Echo Show 2018

Tyler Lacoma
By

It’s the year of the smart display, and no surprise that Amazon would release a new Echo Show second-generation model (coming out October 11, 2018) to keep up with its competitors. The new Echo Show 2018 is a slimmed-down, amped-up version of the first model, with plenty to like about it.

So let’s compare. We’ll take a look at the important specs and see how the models stack up. The second-generation Show is an all-around improvement, but you probably want to know the details: Let’s start with design.

Design

how to change alexas voice amazon echo show review cnn 800x533 c

The Show 2018 has a significantly different design than the blockier Show 2017. Let’s talk about the size, the speaker placement, and the materials.

  • Size: Technically, the Show 2018 is 246mm x 174mm x 107mm, while the Show 2017 measures 187mm x 187mm x 90mm. The squarish shape of the original Show has been completely replaced by a rectangular design that’s taken up primarily by the display plus a mic array on the top of the Show that doesn’t take up much room.
  • Speakers: The original Show had a front speaker panel made of two 2-inch speakers set side by side. Now the two speakers — still the same size — are separated in the 2018 model, and placed on the sides of the Show (which sports a declining pyramid shape). The effect essentially makes the speakers invisible, while also improving sound direction.
  • Materials: As with the other second-generation Echo product, the Show 2018 switches from smooth black plastic to a fabric covering that’s available in dark gray or white. It’s more home-friendly … but also harder to clean if something splashes on the surface.

Display

how to pre order new amazon echo devices show 2018

The Show 2017 has a rectangular, 7-inch touchscreen perched above the speaker. With the speaker relegated to the sides, the Show 2018 is more or less all screen—and there’s more of it. The 2018 screen measures in at 10.1 inches, and has an even more rectangular shape, closer to the shape of a traditional TV screen than the original Show. Amazon is now explicitly calling the screen “HD,” indicating a pixel-density upgrade, although the company hasn’t provided any precise resolution numbers. In practice, the screen is still a little too small to notice any particular upgrade in picture quality.

However, the larger screen is a surprisingly important QOL upgrade. If you’ve used a Show before, you know that you tend to watch from across the kitchen or the other side of the living room—or maybe just a lingering glance while passing. A larger screen makes it easier to absorb key details at a distance, and makes the Show 2018 a much better video device.

Performance

Echo Show
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

In most respects, performance between the 2017 and 2018 models is identical, particularly in terms of speed and what the Show can do. Both Shows can accomplish everything that other Echo devices can, plus showing information on the screen. Both offer video from YouTube, Amazon Prime, and now even Hulu. Both models can connect to the majority of other smart home devices and control them via voice commands. And, of course, both Shows can act as videocall devices with a simple, “Alexa, call Dad,” and Skype support is incoming for both models

But one of the biggest issues with the original Show was that front-facing speaker (which, remember, is two 2-inch speakers clustered together), which didn’t have the best directional qualities and was rather disappointing, especially compared to the traditional and second-gen Echos.

Amazon evidently realized this: The Show 2018 doesn’t just have different speaker placement: It has two 2-inch speakers, a passive bass radiator, and Dolby processing. The difference is really significant. The Echo 2018’s speakers do not embarrass, and the added clarity is ideal for everything from catching up on a football game to filling your house party with music.

In other words, if you like music or watching video on your Show, the 2018 model is an easy recommendation.

Pricing and availability

amazon products fathers day sale echo show

You can already find and pre-order the Show 2018 on Amazon for $230. However, its official release date is October 11, 2018, so you’ll have to wait until then for it to ship. The original Show is still available and is discounted to $130 down from its regular $230 price. It likely won’t be available at that price for much longer, however.

On a final note, the Show 2 has a number of additional buying options compared to the original Show. You can choose to purchase it with Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with a free smart bulb, or with a Wyze Cam, which may be good bundling options if you want to expand your smart home into other areas.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best dryers of 2018
Up Next

A.I. security camera can identify guns with 99 percent accuracy
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in 10 more cities

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 48 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Google Booth CES 2018
Mobile

First press render of the Google Pixel Stand has leaked online

Google may be working on a new accessory for the Pixel phone that turns the device into a smart screen, complete with a display to visualize Google Assistant interactions. It could arrive with the new Pixel 3 range expected later this year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon alexa fund plant prefab investment home in santa monica
Smart Home

Alexa invests in manufactured housing with Plant Prefab startup

Amazon's Alexa Fund invested in Plant Prefab, a manufactured home startup that focuses on smart home technology and sustainable building practices. Backing prefabricated housing is a strategic move to boost smart home implementations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
The Jetsons Technology Robot Assistants
Smart Home

Survey says: We’d rather let robots cook than drive

More people would be comfortable letting robots service cars than drive them, a new survey by Study.com shows. And fully half of those surveyed would be fine with a robot chef or personal trainer.
Posted By Denny Arar
amazon is opening a new brick and mortar store with twist 4 star
Business

Amazon is opening a new brick-and-mortar store with a twist

Adding to its brick-and-mortar book stores and Amazon Go grocery outlets, the online shopping giant is about to open a new retail store in New York City that only sells items that have been rated four stars and higher on its site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Amazon Echo Show Review CNN
Product Review

Show me the ... movie times! Amazon's Echo Show does what voice cannot

The Amazon Echo Show is a smart assistant with a screen, so you can both see and hear what Alexa’s talking about. Right now, features like being able to see your timer or camera feed are helpful, but not world-changing.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
apple homepod grovemade stand black cork 720x463 f01b9cd4 1a1a 45e9 8bad d4ad15c95be2
Smart Home

How to make calls on the HomePod

Did you know that your HomePod can now take calls if you use an iPhone? Turn your HomePod into a speakerphone at any time. Here's everything you need to know on how to make calls on the HomePod.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
Smart Home

Alexa will soon be able to hear you whisper — and answer in kind

Amazon Alexa will soon be able to respond to whispers with a whispered answer. The development team has implemented a way for the system to recognize whispers and answer in turn, allowing users to use Alexa without waking others.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google home hub charcoal color leaked ah 01 1600x678
Smart Home

The ‘charcoal’ color variant of the Google Home Hub leaks online

New images have leaked of the Google Home Hub, including the first views of the charcoal color variant. The device will be formally announced on October 9 at the Made by Google event in New York City.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon alexa outage europe 40613997082 93926548db k
Smart Home

Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant goes silent across Europe

Users in Europe yesterday were met with an unsettling silence every time they made a request of Amazon Alexa, as the voice assistant suffered a major service outage across much of the continent.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
yale august assure lock smart yrd256 605 head 3 units
Smart Home

Yale and August team up to conquer the smart lock market with the Assure Lock

August and Yale, two of the most reliable companies in the security and locks market, joined forces to add voice assistant support to the Assure Lock, a smart lock that will help you secure your home.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
airbnb sued hidden camera
Smart Home

Is it illegal to put hidden cameras in an Airbnb rental?

With so many home security cameras these days, does a homeowner have the right to place cameras in a place they're renting out to Airbnb guests? Is it illegal for a homeowner to film in an Airbnb rental? 
Posted By Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Dot
Product Review

Amazon's Echo Dot is a tiny box with a big brain that keeps getting smarter

The Echo Dot packs all of Alexa into a device half the price, making it not only a handy tool for the Amazon faithful, but one of the smartest moves the online retailer has ever made.
Posted By Kim Wetzel