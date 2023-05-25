EcoFlow, a manufacturer of portable energy solutions, has announced the launch of the Delta 2 Max — an eco-friendly solar generator that could replace your current gas generator. The device clocks in at 2,048 watts and should deliver enough power to keep your home running for two days as an emergency backup (or many more if you’re using it as an off-grid power source).

The original Delta Max was a popular item for outdoor adventures, as it could connect to the existing lineup of portable EcoFlow solar panels to juice up gadgets while out in the backcountry. That legacy continues with the Delta 2 Max, which features an upgraded lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for a longer life cycle and faster charging.

“The Delta 2 Max delivers the cutting-edge technology, fast charging speed, and lightweight design our users are looking for in the portable power space,” said Brian Essenmacher, North American head of business development at EcoFlow. “As we continue to advance our products, we hope to encourage more people to make the switch to clean energy and reduce their carbon footprint with our easy-to-use sustainable solutions.”

The Delta 2 Max is said to have enough power to run up to 15 devices (including large appliances) without overloading. And if you pair it with a solar panel, the battery can go from fully drained to 80% in just 68 minutes. Toss in an ultra-quiet operating volume, a lightweight design, and a lengthy life span of 3,000 complete cycles, and the Delta 2 Max is an enticing option for both outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup for your home.

The Delta 2 Max will be listed for $1,899, though it can also be purchased in a bundle with a 220W solar panel for $2,548. It comes with a five-year warranty for peace of mind. For more details, check out the official listing on Amazon.

