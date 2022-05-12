EcoFlow’s Wave portable AC arrives just in time for summer

This content was produced in partnership with EcoFlow.

Summer is almost upon us, and many people are looking forward to and even already planning their outdoor activities and adventures. In this day and age, that no longer means leaving the comforts of home behind, as mobile tech and portable chargers make it easy to take your electronics with you even on camping and road trips. And now, you don’t even have to be without air conditioning, as the new battery-powered EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner can go with you just about anywhere while also providing a great cooling solution for small-space living. The EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner was just launched, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Small living, outdoor activities, RV travel — you decide

The EcoFlow Wave pulls double duty as both an indoor and outdoor air conditioner, so you can use it in a number of different ways. It puts out 1,200 watts to deliver a cooling capacity of up to 4,000 BTUs. In a room size of around 86 square feet, that’s enough to take the temperature from 86 degrees Fahrenheit down to 75 degrees in just eight minutes. That makes the EcoFlow Wave portable AC perfect for tents, RV travel, and even small apartments or common rooms in your house. And, unlike most portable air conditioners, there’s no fussy setup or window vents to deal with. The EcoFlow Wave employs a heat tube that automatically evaporates condensation water when air humidity is below 70% — no installation or frequent maintenance is required.

The EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner can also work outdoors, so it’s an ideal cooling solution for your camp. The unit itself weighs just under 40 pounds and is reasonably easy to move around. That’s made even easier by the fact that it requires no installation or setup; just hook it up to a power source and turn it on. There’s a built-in LCD screen as well as the EcoFlow App for intuitive controls, and the attachable battery can last up to three hours, using the cooling mode, before needing a juice-up. Moreover, the Smart Battery Allocation Algorithm allows users to designate their desired run time, which can be up to 8 hours, by alternating between cooling and fan settings, via the EcoFlow App or directly from the unit.

For powering and charging up the EcoFlow Wave, you have four options: Wall socket, car charger, compatible solar panel, and portable power station. Arguably the best option for on-the-go power is one of EcoFlow’s own portable power stations. The EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner interfaces perfectly with the DELTA Max and DELTA Pro portable power stations, and when connected this way, the power station delivers a 28% longer running time compared to other portable power stations with similar capacities, thanks to its more efficient DC to Wave output capability.

The EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner just launched, and it’s the perfect portable cooling solution that’s available just in time for summer. Whether it’s for your next fishing or camping trip, RV living, or just to beat the summer heat in your apartment or a common room in your home, the EcoFlow Wave has you covered.

