While Roomba is a well-known brand for robot vacuums, Ecovacs is also one of the bestselling robot vacuum brands in the market. Its Alexa-and-Google Assistant-compatible smart home machines consistently give good value for the money. Amazon slashed the price of one of its newest models, the Deebot 500, by $110 for Prime Day 2019.

The Deebot 500 is an update to the Deebot N79S model and incorporates all the features of basic robotic vacuums. As it happens, I purchased a Deebot N79S during Black Friday 2018 and have been extremely pleased with its performance. Vacuuming the house is one of my assigned chores, and now, instead of dragging an old, heavy, upright vacuum around the house, all I have to do is say, “Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning,” and my work is done.

The Deebot 500 runs up to 110 minutes per charge. When the robot vac finishes cleaning or the battery runs low, it goes back to the charging station dock automatically. You can also command it to return to the dock with the included remote control, the Ecovacs mobile app, or hands-free with voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. You can schedule cleaning sessions to suit your preferences with the app or the remote, but you can’t do that with Alexa voice commands.

When the Deebot moves from hard floors to carpets, it automatically increases the suction power. This model isn’t recommended for thick carpeting, but we have medium-pile carpeting in the bedrooms and the Deebot 500’s predecessor does an excellent job. You also can select from several cleaning modes, including spot cleaning, edge cleaning, single room cleaning, or auto.

The Deebot uses anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects and also has anti-drop detection so it won’t fall downstairs. I have found our Deebot can get entangled with extension cords on the floor, so we push them near walls, but that’s the only adjustment we’ve needed to make to let the robot vacuum do its job without pause. Ecovac recommends moving cables to avoid entanglement.

Robot vac prices can easily rise over $500 and even top $1,000 if you want features such as room mapping, built-in wet mopping, and self-emptying dust bins. The Deebot 500 may lack those premier capabilities, but it vacuums floors on request, and that’s what most consumers want.

Usually priced at $280, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is on sale for $170 during Prime Day. If you’re looking for a dependable, thoroughly competent robot vacuum to clean your floors, this is a chance to buy the Deebot 500 at an attractive price.

