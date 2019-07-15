Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon slashes price on Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum for Prime Day

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 5
ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal 2
ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal 5
ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal
ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal 3
ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal 4

While Roomba is a well-known brand for robot vacuums, Ecovacs is also one of the bestselling robot vacuum brands in the market. Its Alexa-and-Google Assistant-compatible smart home machines consistently give good value for the money. Amazon slashed the price of one of its newest models, the Deebot 500, by $110 for Prime Day 2019.

The Deebot 500 is an update to the Deebot N79S model and incorporates all the features of basic robotic vacuums. As it happens, I purchased a Deebot N79S during Black Friday 2018 and have been extremely pleased with its performance. Vacuuming the house is one of my assigned chores, and now, instead of dragging an old, heavy, upright vacuum around the house, all I have to do is say, “Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning,” and my work is done.

Buy Now

The Deebot 500 runs up to 110 minutes per charge. When the robot vac finishes cleaning or the battery runs low, it goes back to the charging station dock automatically. You can also command it to return to the dock with the included remote control, the Ecovacs mobile app, or hands-free with voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. You can schedule cleaning sessions to suit your preferences with the app or the remote, but you can’t do that with Alexa voice commands

When the Deebot moves from hard floors to carpets, it automatically increases the suction power. This model isn’t recommended for thick carpeting, but we have medium-pile carpeting in the bedrooms and the Deebot 500’s predecessor does an excellent job. You also can select from several cleaning modes, including spot cleaning, edge cleaning, single room cleaning, or auto.

The Deebot uses anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects and also has anti-drop detection so it won’t fall downstairs. I have found our Deebot can get entangled with extension cords on the floor, so we push them near walls, but that’s the only adjustment we’ve needed to make to let the robot vacuum do its job without pause. Ecovac recommends moving cables to avoid entanglement.

Robot vac prices can easily rise over $500 and even top $1,000 if you want features such as room mapping, built-in wet mopping, and self-emptying dust bins. The Deebot 500 may lack those premier capabilities, but it vacuums floors on request, and that’s what most consumers want.

Usually priced at $280, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is on sale for $170 during Prime Day. If you’re looking for a dependable, thoroughly competent robot vacuum to clean your floors, this is a chance to buy the Deebot 500 at an attractive price.

Looking for more great stuff? Find smart home deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, smartwatch, and Nintendo Switch discounts
roomba ecovacs robot vacuum amazon prime day deals 2019 980
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on iRobot Roomba, Ecovacs Deebot for Prime Day 2019

If you've been holding off on buying a robot vacuum, today might be the day to buy one. Amazon's got some outstanding deals on models from iRobot and Ecovacs for Prime Day 2019, saving you up to 39% off current retail prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
shark rotator lift away vacuum cleaner amazon deal pre prime day professional upright
Deals

Amazon cuts 42% off the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Vacuum ahead of Prime Day

Right now, the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is included in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals and is being sold for only $173. That’s an unbelievable 42% off from its normal retail price of $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
eufy robovac 11c pet edition walmart deal
Deals

Score the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition for only $200 on Walmart

From picking up pet hair to larger pieces of debris, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition does an excellent job of cleaning floors. Order yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $200.
Posted By Erica Katherina
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Should you buy the Amazon Echo, or the more affordable Echo Dot?

Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get, Amazon's Echo or Echo Dot? We break down the differences between the two Amazon smart speakers.
Posted By Erika Rawes
how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Smart Home

Google Home vs. Amazon Echo: Which one is better for you?

What happens when you compare the Google Home to the Amazon Echo? Both smart speakers have good qualities, but what happens when you compare theie features side-by-side? We think one of these smart gadgets wins over the other.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Erika Rawes
walmart hacks prices on kitchenaid mixers artisan series 5 quart tilt head stand mixer aqua sky ksm150psaq
Deals

Walmart chops prices of KitchenAid stand and hand mixers for Prime Day 2019

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. To stay competitive, Walmart has also dropped deals on a lot of products, including KitchenAid's Artisan Series Stand Mixer and 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Amazon Echo (second generation)
Smart Home

Should you buy an Echo Plus smart speaker, or just go with an Echo?

If you're trying to choose between the Amazon Echo or the Echo Plus, then this guide is for you. It compares the two Alexa-enabled speakers in cost, size, looks, functionality, and more.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Alexa
Smart Home

From calling an Uber to playing games, here are the best Alexa skills

Amazon's virtual assistant does more than you might think -- well, assuming you know how to access Alexa's treasure trove of skills. Here are some of our favorites, whether you need to order a pizza or check the weather report.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Tyler Lacoma
amazon echo sub
Deals

Best Amazon device deals on Echo, Ring, and Fire TV for Prime Day 2019

After weeks of anticipation Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, 48 hours of non-stop deals on literally millions of products of every variety. Prime Day is loaded with deep discounts on smart home devices, tablets, and e-readers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon show mode charging dock and fire hd 10 kids edition car
Deals

The best early access Prime Day deals for kids: Fire Tablets, iPad, smartwatches

Much of the Prime Day 2019 hype is around 4K TVs, laptops, smartphones and smart home devices, but the shopping event is also a great opportunity to save on products for your kids.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
amazon blink xt outdoor security camera spring deals system lifestyle 6
Deals

Amazon drops pre-Prime Day deals for Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor security camera

Amazon included solid bargains on Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor security cameras along with other deals in its day-before-Prime-Day head start announcements. Amazon's owned-brand smart home devices for Prime Day 2019 also include Ring and eero.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro
Deals

Amazon drops pre-Prime Day prices of Ring Video Doorbells with free Echo Dots

Continuing to flex its smart home device muscles before Prime Day 2019 starts July 15, Amazon dropped early deals including significant discounts on Ring video doorbells with a free Echo Dot smart speaker thrown in as an enticing sweetener.
Posted By Bruce Brown
commonsense robotics tel aviv grocery delivery 3
Smart Home

A prototype robotic grocery store has just launched in Tel Aviv

CommonSense Robotics is going all-in on its innovative robotics-powered grocery distribution and delivery platform by opening up a new automated grocery delivery center in Tel Aviv.
Posted By Clayton Moore