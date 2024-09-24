 Skip to main content
Ecovacs launches two budget-friendly robot vacuums

The Ecovacs in its docking station.
Ecovacs

Ecovacs is responsible for some of our favorite robot vacuums — but they often carry prices well over $1,000, making them incredibly niche products. The company is now looking to dive deeper into the entry-level market with the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni, N20 Pro Plus, and N20 Pro. All three are now available, and they carry much more reasonable price tags while still packing in some cool functionality.

The Deebot N30 Omni is the most expensive of the trio at $800, and it serves more as an upgraded midrange pick than a true entry-level robot vacuum. It’s still remarkably more affordable than the Deebot X2 Combo, which retails for $1,600.

Despite a price tag that’s nearly half the price, the Deebot N30 Omni is loaded with high-end features. This includes up to 10,000Pa of suction, a Zero Tangle brush to better handle hair and pet fur, dual spinning mopping pads that can extend outward to better clean near baseboards, and an all-in-one base station that handles most of your maintenance tasks. Its performance can also be customized via the Ecovacs mobile app.

Once the cleaning cycle is complete, the docking station will empty the robot’s dustbin, clean its mops with water, then dry them with hot air to prevent the growth of mold and mildew. It’s essentially a cheaper version of the X2 Combo, offering a bit less suction and no complementary handheld vacuum.

The Ecovacs robot vacuum mopping a floor.
Ecovacs

The N20 Series is priced more in line with other entry-level robot vacuums, with the Deebot N20 Pro Plus listed for $550. This robot gets you up to 8,000Pa of suction, a docking station that automatically empties its dustbin, and a vibrating mopping system. The mops won’t be cleaned by the dock like they are in the N30 Omni, but considering this is $250 cheaper, it might be a good compromise for shoppers on a budget.

If you don’t want the docking station, you can snag the Deebot N20 Pro for $260 — which features just the robot vacuum.

All three robot vacuums are now available on the Ecovacs website. We’ll be checking out the Deebot N30 Omni in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for a full review. Until then, be sure to check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2024.

