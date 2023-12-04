 Skip to main content
This Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop combo is over $400 off

Are you looking for robot vacuum deals? If your answer is yes, why not get a device that also functions as a smart mop? Check out the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop, which is currently on sale with a 30% discount from Amazon that lowers its price from $1,500 to $1,045. It’s still not cheap, but the $455 in savings is a huge bonus for such a helpful gadget. You’re going to have to hurry if you want it though, because we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available when you check again tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop is highlighted in our list of the best robot vacuums for several reasons, including its impressive suction power of 8,000Pa that will allow it to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and retractable mopping pads that are automatically raised when it detects carpets so that they won’t get wet. Once it returns to its docking station, the device self-empties into a bin that can hold up to 90 days of waste, and it cleans its mopping pads with hot water to ensure cleanliness and prevent odors. It will also refill its built-in water tank with enough clean water to cover up to 4,300 square feet.

Smart features are important considerations, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop doesn’t disappoint in this aspect, as it’s equipped with an obstacle avoidance system that gets smarter with machine learning and integrated artificial intelligence. The device also comes with the self-contained YIKO 2.0 voice assistant, and a camera that enables live video monitoring.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop is one of the most powerful and feature-packed cleaning companions in the market, so don’t miss this chance to get it with a $455 discount from Amazon. Instead of $1,500, you’ll only have to pay $1,045 — that price still looks pretty steep. but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny once it starts running around your home. The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop won’t stay 30% off for a long time though, so if you think you need this smart home device, don’t delay your purchase and push through with the transaction right now.

