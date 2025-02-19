Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni review: rolling in the right direction MSRP $1,300.00 Score Details “The X8 Pro Omni’s new roller mop makes it one of the best robots for cleaning hard floors.” Pros Roller mop is a huge improvement

Easy to use docking station

Brushes prevent tangles

Fast and accurate mapping Cons Robot is extremely large

Competitors offer more suction

Ecovacs has created some innovative robot vacuums over the years, including a handful that come bundled with a cordless vacuum like last year’s T30S Combo. For 2025, the company is making an even more radical design change, employing a new roller mop that’s completely different from the mopping plates and pads seen in the competition. The result? A robot vacuum and mop combo capable of handling all sorts of spills and stains on hard floors — though it sacrifices size and suction numbers in the process.

This beast of a robot is better as a robot mop than it is as a robot vacuum. Capable of producing 18,000Pa of suction and with an anti-tangle brush design, it won’t have any trouble pulling up hair and debris. But the massive roller mop can only lift itself so high, meaning it’ll drag along the tips of plush carpets. Those suction numbers also fall behind products like the Roborock Saros 10. And because the roller mop is so large, the X8 Pro Omni is much taller than expected, so forget about cleaning under furniture.

Minor gripes aside, the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is a wonderful robot, and if your home consists solely of hard floors, it’s an easy recommendation.

Keep rolling, rolling, rolling

The main attraction of the X8 Pro Omni is its innovative roller mop. Officially known as the Ozmo Roller, it’s a fantastic piece of engineering that removes many of the pinch points found on other robot mops. As the robot glides across your floors, 16 clean water nozzles will continually wet the mop. At the same time, the mop is being cleaned by a built-in scraper that wrings out the dirty water and debris it’s picked up.

This means its mop is always clean, and it’ll never smear dirt throughout your kitchen. Coupled with a motor to rotate the roller at speeds up to 200 RPM and create a downward pressure of 4,000Pa, few competitors can do it better.

The innovations don’t stop there, however, as Ecovacs designed the roller mop to slide outward and away from the robot to clean near baseboards. It’s bizarre seeing this in action — you’re essentially watching a tube slip out a few inches from the robot’s side — but there’s no denying it works like a charm.

Gives obstacles a wide berth

Obstacle avoidance and navigation are important aspects of robot vacuums, with many robots getting tangled on cords or rolling over toys. That’s not the case with the Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. During testing, it gave obstacles such a wide berth it missed a significant amount of floor space. For example, the X8 Pro Omni easily avoided a charging cable I threw on the floor, but it left several inches of uncleaned carpet around each side.

It would have been nice if the robot traveled a bit closer to the cable for better overall coverage — but if the alternative is sucking up a cable, then this is a fine compromise.

As for mapping and general navigation, the system works as intended. The system’s name is a mouthful (AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology), but it quickly and accurately mapped my home and traveled to all corners without missing any spaces. It also reacted well to moving obstacles (like my two dogs) and quickly determined the next best path.

No humans necessary

Robot vacuums should be autonomous. A device that requires little to no input from a human is closer to the dream of a robot vacuum than something requiring daily interventions. For the X8 Pro Omni, you’ll likely go weeks before needing to do any maintenance. So long as you’re picking up clothes, shoes, and other obstacles before each cleaning (or leaving them if you don’t mind missed spots), the robot does pretty much everything else.

After a cleaning run, the robot will head back to its dock. Once there, it’ll rinse the mop with hot water and dry it with hot air to prevent the development of nasty odors. It’ll also empty its dustbin into a larger bag, which can hold weeks (or months) of dirt depending on the size of your home and how often you run it.

Its brushes don’t get tangled either, thanks to a V-shaped brush design that guides hair off the rollers and into the dustbin. So once you’ve programmed in a weekly cleaning schedule, the only real ongoing task for you is monitoring the clean and dirty water tanks.

Verdict

With an inventive new mopping system, loads of suction, and an automated docking station, the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is a workhorse. Homes with hard floors will find it to be one of the best robot vacuums, as few competitors clean as well as the Ozmo Roller. However, the X8 Pro Omni isn’t perfect.

During testing, the mop had a difficult time lifting high enough to avoid brushing up against plush carpet. This is typically a problem for most robot vacuums, though some now solve the problem by automatically leaving their mops in the docking station. That’s not possible on the X8 Pro Omni, so depending on the layout of your home, a wet mop could drag across your carpets.

The robot itself is also shockingly large, likely due to the size of the roller mop. Homes with hard floors will find it to be a worthwhile compromise, however, as there’s no doubt the system results in a fantastic mopping experience. But it also means the robot won’t be sneaking under furniture to clean those hard-to-reach areas. Compared to the Roborock Saros 10R, it’s almost a full inch taller.

Those are minor complaints about an otherwise wonderful device. And when you consider that the X8 Pro Omni is more affordable than the Saros 10R, it only becomes more enticing. The X8 Pro Omni is an easy recommendation for homes with hard floors, as few competitors mop with the same level of accuracy and efficiency. It’s worth checking out other options if you have plush carpets or rugs, but for everyone else, the X8 Pro Omni is hard to beat.