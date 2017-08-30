DT
DT
Home > Home > Keep your home safe and lawn watered with new…

Keep your home safe and lawn watered with new Elgato smart home products

By
Samsung gets sweaty with Gear Fit2 Pro and Sport watches, IconX wireless earbuds
The first wave of Google Assistant-powered speakers appear at IFA
Asus' new ROG Chimera laptop has built-in Xbox Wireless compatibility
Asus enters Windows Mixed Reality with featherweight headset built for comfort
Acer stalks IFA with insanely powerful desktop, cutting-edge ultrawide monitor
Acers new machines at IFA 2017 use Intel eighth-generation processors
These Fossil Group watches are among the most stylish Android Wear wearables yet
Take Google Assistant with you wherever you go with the TicHome Mini
What to expect from IFA 2017, and how to watch major live-streamed announcements
Halo experiences and Steam support are coming for Windows Mixed Reality
New Dell Inspiron PCs pack 8th Gen Intel CPUs, optional UHD screen, Geforce GPU
The refreshed Dell XPS 13 laptop is a pretty and speedy way to get things done
LG's versatile ProBeam UST and MiniBeam projectors turn any room into a cinema
Samsung hypes Gear S4 reveal at IFA as it leaks Fit 2 Pro activity tracker
Huawei's betting big on AI, will show off its achievements on September 2
Why it matters to you

Elgato is back at IFA this year with more HomeKit-enabled accessories, including something for your lawn and something for your door.

Smart home accessories are getting smarter by the day, and at the forefront of that evolution stands Elgato, which plans to showcase no fewer than five new HomeKit accessories at this year’s IFA in Berlin. Meet the new Eve product line from the Munich-based company, including the Eve Lock, Eve Window Guard, Eve Smoke, and Eve Aqua. And rounding out the introductions is the second-generation Eve Thermo, a HomeKit-enabled thermostatic radiator valve.

So what makes these accessories so special? First off, the Eve Lock promises to secure your front door (and by extension, your home) from burglary attempts. Even if you never remember to lock the door yourself, the Eve Lock will automatically latch and bolt your main entrance so your door is always safely shut. And thanks to its deep integrations with Apple, you can use Siri, Apple Home, or the Eve app to monitor and control this lock, even granting access to friends, should you be away.

Elgato Eve Lock

The Eve Window Guard promises to detect tamper force on monitored windows, and will notify you if a window is unexpectedly opened, closed, or tilted.

As for the Eve Smoke, this smart smoke detector promises to not only emit a loud, pulsing alarm in the case of fire, but also to trigger HomeKit notifications and scenes. And because it makes use of Bluetooth technology, you only need to replace an Eve Smoke’s battery once every 10 years.

The Eve Aqua serve as an intelligent irrigation controller, which means you don’t have to worry about watering your lawn. Just set this smart device, and forget it. It will not only water your plants according to predetermined schedules, but will also keep you informed regarding water usage to help you save money (and the planet).

Finally, the latest iteration of the Eve Thermo promises capacitive touch controls and an integrated temperature display, which can be used to both monitor and adjust temperatures. And like its sister products, the Thermo is HomeKit enabled and works right out of the box.

While the Eve Thermo will be made available in Germany and select European countries on September 26, we’ll have to wait a while longer to determine when we can get our hands on the other products.