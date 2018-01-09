The Ember Ceramic Mug makes sure your coffee never, ever gets cold

You may not know the name, but electric mug manufacturer Ember has actually been around for a while. In 2015, we wrote about the Ember Smart Mug, a 12-ounce travel mug (really, a thermos) outfitted with a microprocessor-controlled, dual-band heating system capable of keeping your coffee hot (or your cold beverage cold) for hours.

Then, last November, Ember went ahead and blew our minds by launching the Ember Ceramic Mug, an actual ceramic mug imbued with the same incredible heating powers. When we found out Ember’s team had a booth at this year’s CES in Las Vegas — specifically, at the Pepcom media event — we knew we had to pay them a visit and see this bad boy for ourselves. Digital Trends’ very own Jake Rossman spoke with Ember representative Jolene to learn more about Ember and its magical mugs.

“We’re a design-led temperature-control brand,” said Jolene. “The Ember Ceramic Mug will keep your drink at the perfect drinking temperature, exactly how you want it.” The Ember app allows users to choose a temperature anywhere from 120 degrees to 145 degrees, and once you’ve set a preferred temperature, the mug will “remember” and automatically activate when it detects hot coffee (or tea!) being poured in. The mug comes with a charging pad, where you’ll want to keep it at night so you never run out of juice. The mug sports a minimalist design; you probably would never guess its capabilities without looking closely.

The travel mug, meanwhile, has a digital readout on the side and a twist control ring at the top, which you can spin to adjust temperature to your liking. According to Jolene, Ember is even considering expanding into the cooling market (is there a cooling market?): “We’re definitely exploring some other products and expanding into new markets. We’re even considering dishware.” If you’re in the market for a plate that keeps your food warm — and who wouldn’t be? — keep your eye on Ember in the future.

For now, the Ember Ceramic Mug will run you a cool $80, and you can get it from Ember’s website or from most Starbucks cafes across the country. The travel mug/thermos will cost $150, and you can only find it on the Ember website.