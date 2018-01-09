Digital Trends
Home > Smart Home > The Ember Ceramic Mug makes sure your coffee…

The Ember Ceramic Mug makes sure your coffee never, ever gets cold

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Furrion Robotics' 8,000-pound Prosthesis mech takes a big step toward the future
Fix it in post: OverCapture is now available for the GoPro Fusion
Put LG's first 4K projector pretty much anywhere for a 150-inch picture
Oculus Go relies on an older Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, gets Chinese version
These are the best monitors of CES 2018
The best laptops of CES 2018
Following AT&T's lead, Verizon reportedly plans to cancel deal with Huawei
Bang & Olufsen looks to the future with new headphones and Airplay 2 support
OLED is dead on the laptop at CES 2018, but there’s still hope
CES day 1: Our favorite images from the floor
Retired but not tired, Usain Bolt plays Call of Duty, DJs, and walks rrreally slow
Millennials still buy cars, says Ally Bank -- they're just doing it differently
Dell's Android, iOS notification, screencasting service is locked to 2018 PCs
Sony is bringing a sequel to last year's fantastic OLED (and more) to CES 2018
Polk Audio's Alexa-enabled soundbar could just be your smart home's centerpiece

You may not know the name, but electric mug manufacturer Ember has actually been around for a while. In 2015, we wrote about the Ember Smart Mug, a 12-ounce travel mug (really, a thermos) outfitted with a microprocessor-controlled, dual-band heating system capable of keeping your coffee hot (or your cold beverage cold) for hours.

Then, last November, Ember went ahead and blew our minds by launching the Ember Ceramic Mug, an actual ceramic mug imbued with the same incredible heating powers. When we found out Ember’s team had a booth at this year’s CES in Las Vegas — specifically, at the Pepcom media event — we knew we had to pay them a visit and see this bad boy for ourselves. Digital Trends’ very own Jake Rossman spoke with Ember representative Jolene to learn more about Ember and its magical mugs.

“We’re a design-led temperature-control brand,” said Jolene. “The Ember Ceramic Mug will keep your drink at the perfect drinking temperature, exactly how you want it.” The Ember app allows users to choose a temperature anywhere from 120 degrees to 145 degrees, and once you’ve set a preferred temperature, the mug will “remember” and automatically activate when it detects hot coffee (or tea!) being poured in. The mug comes with a charging pad, where you’ll want to keep it at night so you never run out of juice. The mug sports a minimalist design; you probably would never guess its capabilities without looking closely.

The travel mug, meanwhile, has a digital readout on the side and a twist control ring at the top, which you can spin to adjust temperature to your liking. According to Jolene, Ember is even considering expanding into the cooling market (is there a cooling market?): “We’re definitely exploring some other products and expanding into new markets. We’re even considering dishware.” If you’re in the market for a plate that keeps your food warm — and who wouldn’t be? — keep your eye on Ember in the future.

For now, the Ember Ceramic Mug will run you a cool $80, and you can get it from Ember’s website or from most Starbucks cafes across the country. The travel mug/thermos will cost $150, and you can only find it on the Ember website.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, Ember, kitchen tech, Emerging Tech, Smart Home
Don't Miss

The PowerDolphin underwater drone is every bit as ridiculous as it sounds