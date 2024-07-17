 Skip to main content
The eufy robot vacuum cleans up to 60 days on its own — only $280 for Prime Day

The Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum on a white background.
Eufy

Owning a robot vacuum doesn’t automatically mean you’re going to have the cleanest house on the block, but this motorized, all-in-one cleaning machine will definitely help keep your floors spotless when you don’t have enough time to lug the upright vac out of the closet. And right now, you can score an exceptional discount on a great robot vac as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event:

For a limited time, you can purchase the Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $280. Normally priced at $400, you can invest that $120 you saved toward any of these other great Prime Day deals we found!

Why you should buy the Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum

The Eufy L60 is a robot vacuum that means business, a fact we can tell just by seeing that it comes with a self-emptying charge station. Sure, most robot vacs come with a charge dock, but the L60 will actually deposit the debris it collects inside this tank charger. It’ll hold up to 60 days of dirt, so you’ll only need to worry about emptying it out a few times per year. Plus, the strong HEPA filters ensure there won’t be any airborne pollutants hanging around.

Delivering up to 5,000Pa of suction power, the L60 will have no issues gathering dust bunnies from even the toughest nooks and crannies of your home. This model also benefits from LiDAR mapping and navigation tech. Once the L60 takes a scan of your residence, it’ll store these blueprints in the Eufy app for you to reference. See what room the L60 is cleaning, adjust suction settings, create custom schedules, and more. 

The Eufy L60 also includes one of our favorite bot vac features: anti hair-rolling technology. Hair can cause quite the buildup for any vacuum, but the L60 is designed to slice through it instead of letting it cake up on the brushes. 

Eufy Prime Day deals are available from a few different retailers, but this Amazon promotion is the one we’re writing home about: Save $120 when you purchase the Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum for Amazon Prime Day! And be sure to check out our big list of Amazon deals. 

