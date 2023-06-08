 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $250, this robot vacuum can be yours for $150 today

Jennifer Allen
By
Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals at the moment, providing you remember to tick a crucial box. Hit the buy button below and you can get straight to buying the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max for $150, saving you $100 off the regular price. To do so, you’ll need to click the Apply $100 coupon box underneath the price to score the fantastic saving. Coupon offers tend to be only available for a very limited time so if you’re keen to snag a cheap new robot vacuum, be fast. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

Eufy makes some of the best robot vacuums out there with the Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim rated highly in our roundup, and matching a lot of what the 11S Max provides. The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is also super slim but boasts an intense suction power of up to 2,000 Pa while still being quieter than you would expect. Its BoostIQ technology is able to automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds any time that it detects extra vacuuming strength is needed for those stubborn areas of your carpet.

It also has smart features such as an infrared sensor that can help it avoid obstacles, along with drop-sensing technology so you won’t have to worry about the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max dropping down some stairs. Numerous cleaning modes are available too like edge clean, spot clean, and a quick clean function.

Related

Designed with low to medium-pile carpets in mind as well as hardwood floors, the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max can vacuum for up to 100 minutes before heading back to its charging station to get back up to scratch. It’s never louder than a microwave so it’s perfectly capable of happily working around your home while your household goes about their regular activities. It’ll even tackle pet hair — one of the more frustrating elements of pet ownership. While there’s no Wi-Fi connectivity, you can always control the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max via its included remote or simply leave it to master the home itself.

An ideal introduction to the convenient world of robot vacuums, the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is usually priced at $250. Right now at Amazon, you can pay just $150 when you apply a coupon available on the site. In no time, your home will be much cleaner without any extra effort from you. Be quick though as this coupon is unlikely to be around for long.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Why you need to buy LG’s Cordless Vacuum while it’s $300 off
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum charging in a vertical charging stand..

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It might not seem like the most exciting thing to spend a lot of money on but honestly, investing in a great vacuum cleaner makes a ton of difference. After all, whether you like it or not, we all have to regularly clean up our homes, right? Break it down to how frequently you pull out your vacuum cleaner (and triple it if you have young children) and you'll realize you spend a surprising amount of time around that gadget that you almost certainly grudgingly spend money on. The LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is going to remind you why spending more is almost always worth it. It simplifies your life, making vacuuming so much easier than before. Sure, you may still never look forward to the process but when it's this simple and straightforward, it'll definitely take up less time once you pick up the LG CordZero. It's currently on sale at $300 off at LG bringing it down to $699 with promo code LGVac. That's still a lot for a cordless vacuum but it's a price you'll be willing to pay once you consider it as a valuable investment.

It's the first stick vacuum that is able to charge, store all your tools, and even automatically empty its own dust bin, all from one very sleek docking station. The docking station has that futuristic vibe that's going to look great in your home without stealing too much focus or taking up too much room. Because it empties its own dustbin, you don't have the hassle of doing it yourself or those inevitable times when you forget all about it until you go to clean up at a later date. After all, it's those little chores that soon add up to infuriate and put you off doing the right thing.

Read more
Best Roomba Deals for January 2023: Sales to shop today
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

The latest iRobot Roomba deals are here and the price changes of a fresh new year are starting to be reflected. iRobot was the first residential robot vacuum company and the Roomba vacuum brand continues to lead the field in features and in popularity. We scoured the market to find today's best Roomba deals. If you've decided you want to put a Roomba vacuum to work right now, here are some of the best Roomba deals available today. Note that prices change often, so if you don't see the deal you you want today, check back in a few days.

You may have read recent news that Amazon intends to purchase iRobot. We've wondered how it will effect Roomba development and deals, but here's how the iRobot acquisition may improve Roomba. Approval for the purchase and finalizing the deal may take up to a year, but the immediate effect we've observed is price cuts on many of the most popular Roomba models. Check them out below.
Best Roomba deals you can buy today

Read more
ECOVACS holiday robot vacuum deals make for the cleanest Christmas gifts
ECOVACS X1 Omni smart robot vacuum series holidays

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS.
Let's be honest, cleaning is no fun, but it's something we all have to do. As we inch closer to the holidays, especially for those hosting others, the need to clean is going to ramp up. What if a lot of the work could be automated, and taken over by smart technologies -- such as smart robotic vacuums? Well, it can, at least as far as vacuuming and mopping are concerned, and we have the lead on some excellent holiday robot vacuum deals, particularly from ECOVACS. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family delivers industry-leading functions, smart features, and interactive experiences in the best possible ways. In what ECOVACS calls Phase 2.0, they’ve significantly enhanced the capabilities and functionality of the DEEBOT series. And with that smarter functionality comes more freedom for you, as the robots clean better than ever before -- saving you lots of time.

Above all, they make excellent Christmas gifts for family and friends, and even yourself. Why not gift yourself more time to spend with everyone you love? ECOVACS is offering a variety of holiday robot vacuum deals in the U.K., starting December 9th and running until December 22nd. The original XI OMNI will be £849, instead of its usual £1,499, so you’re saving an incredible £650 while that deal is active. In the U.S., it’ll be on sale for $999, down from $1,549. Now's a great time to snag a smart vacuum from ECOVACS that you can wrap up and nestle under the tree. See that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family and Phases 2.0 and 3.0.
Save Now (UK)
Save Now (US)
 
Next-generation smart functionality comes home for the holidays

Read more