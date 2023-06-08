Usually $250, this robot vacuum can be yours for $150 today

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals at the moment, providing you remember to tick a crucial box. Hit the buy button below and you can get straight to buying the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max for $150, saving you $100 off the regular price. To do so, you’ll need to click the Apply $100 coupon box underneath the price to score the fantastic saving. Coupon offers tend to be only available for a very limited time so if you’re keen to snag a cheap new robot vacuum, be fast. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

Eufy makes some of the best robot vacuums out there with the Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim rated highly in our roundup, and matching a lot of what the 11S Max provides. The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is also super slim but boasts an intense suction power of up to 2,000 Pa while still being quieter than you would expect. Its BoostIQ technology is able to automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds any time that it detects extra vacuuming strength is needed for those stubborn areas of your carpet.

It also has smart features such as an infrared sensor that can help it avoid obstacles, along with drop-sensing technology so you won’t have to worry about the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max dropping down some stairs. Numerous cleaning modes are available too like edge clean, spot clean, and a quick clean function.

Designed with low to medium-pile carpets in mind as well as hardwood floors, the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max can vacuum for up to 100 minutes before heading back to its charging station to get back up to scratch. It’s never louder than a microwave so it’s perfectly capable of happily working around your home while your household goes about their regular activities. It’ll even tackle pet hair — one of the more frustrating elements of pet ownership. While there’s no Wi-Fi connectivity, you can always control the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max via its included remote or simply leave it to master the home itself.

An ideal introduction to the convenient world of robot vacuums, the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is usually priced at $250. Right now at Amazon, you can pay just $150 when you apply a coupon available on the site. In no time, your home will be much cleaner without any extra effort from you. Be quick though as this coupon is unlikely to be around for long.

Editors' Recommendations