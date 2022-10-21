 Skip to main content
eufy’s battery powered video doorbell is on sale this weekend

John Alexander
By
The eufy Video Doorbell 2K with both parts displayed.

It can be the spookiest time of year for homeowners surrounded by pesky kids. With Halloween coming, taking advantage of our video doorbell deals to avoid being a completely clueless victim of ding-dong ditching might not be a bad idea. We’ve found a great deal with the inventive people over at eufy, offering its Security Video Doorbell 2K at an impressive $64 off this weekend. That’ll drop the $200 home security device down to $136. This deal ends in the wee hours of this Sunday night. Luckily, the deal is easy to take advantage of. Just follow the ‘buy now’ prompt and copy the code (it’s in orange) and proceed with the purchase!

Why you should buy the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K

The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K is a battery-powered video doorbell with decent resolution and a worthy 4:3 aspect ratio. While a lot of security cameras get a bad reputation for grainy, low-quality images, the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K is a product that works to dispel that trend. For one, the 2K in the name isn’t just a product number, it refers to the machine’s resolution which is a full HD 2K. However, a decent camera isn’t enough these days. Fortunately, the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K is quite smart as well.

For too many people, a neighborhood cat makes a door security device seem distasteful. Too many motion-detections a day and they all blend together. With the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K you will be considerably less likely to face this issue due to A.I.-powered human detection and zone selection. If you’ve played around with A.I. and pictures, you’ll know how great computers are at detecting cats, dogs, and humans by this point. The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K has that tech built right into the device. When you get alerted about a visitor, you can be sure it’s a human. Next, the zone selection lets you pick out exactly what area you are interested in monitoring. This way you can cut off a busy sidewalk to further reduce unwanted detections.

There’s really too much to say about the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K in just one short article. You’ve got dual power options, two-way mic conversation, and Alexa support. Be sure to check out all of the extras and give the Security Video Doorbell 2K a chance. If you find anything lacking, be sure to check out our home security camera deals for even more great choices.

We want you to be safe out there. If you’ve ever worried about hearing noises at your front door this is your chance to put all of your fears to rest with a $64 discount on the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K. That drops the price from $200 to a more palatable $136. Just make sure to finish your purchase by Sunday afternoon!

