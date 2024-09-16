 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Eufy’s new smart lock is the company’s first with Matter support

By
The Eufy Smart Lock E30 on a white background.
Eufy

Eufy, a smart home brand from Anker, has officially revealed the Eufy Smart Lock E30 — the company’s first smart lock with Matter support. It’s now available on the Eufy store for $170, and it looks like a nice addition to Eufy’s smart lock lineup, joining products like the Video Smart Lock S330 and Smart Lock S230.

If you love syncing all your smart home gadgets together and creating powerful automations, the Smart Lock E30’s Matter compatibility is a big win. This allows you to control the device via hubs like Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Amazon Alexa, giving you more flexibility than you’ll find on most other smart locks.

Recommended Videos

Of course, you can also control the lock via the Eufy mobile app, where you’ll find plenty of ways to customize its performance.

Aside from Matter, there are plenty of other reasons to be excited about Eufy’s latest release. For one, it offers a streamlined design with both a physical keyhole and keypad. There’s even a fingerprint scanner if you prefer something quick and easily accessible. Eufy says the scanner can identify prints in just 0.3 seconds.

Another cool feature is the included remote control that lets you lock or unlock the door without needing to get up from the couch. Despite all these cool features, the Eufy Smart Lock E30 is rated to last up to eight months on eight AA batteries.

The price point of the Eufy Smart Lock E30 seems spot-on at $170, as it’s more affordable than the premium Yale Assure Lock 2, yet still gets you lots of useful technology. That should make it a good choice for shoppers on a budget who still want to bring additional functionality to their front door.

For peace of mind, the device comes with 18 months of electronic protection and 36 months of mechanical coverage, ensuring it serves your home flawlessly for years to come.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Should you buy a new smart lock or retrofit your existing deadbolt?
Schlage Encode Plus smart lock installed on a wooden door to a living room.

When it comes to smart locks, all models essentially fall into two categories. The first category will be familiar to most people, as these are traditional smart locks built to replace your existing deadbolt. That means you'll get a whole new set of keys for your front door, as well as hardware that introduces smart features to your home.

The second kind of smart lock is a retrofit smart lock. These quirky devices are designed to fit over your existing hardware -- allowing you to keep using your old keys while also adding smart features. Both types of smart locks are great ways to upgrade your front door, but which is best for your home? Here's a closer look to help you decide if you should replace your traditional deadbolt with a smart lock or install a retrofit smart lock instead.
Consider your DIY skills

Read more
Yale Assure Lock 2 vs. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock: which is the better smart lock?
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock installed on door.

Smart locks are a powerful way to enhance your front door security, and few products are as popular as the Yale Assure Lock 2 and August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Both are quite expensive (carrying price tags that can climb over $200), but your investment gets you slick designs, tons of functionality, and an easy way to let guests access your home without giving away a physical key.

But which is best -- the Yale Assure Lock 2 or the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock? From pricing and installation to mobile companion apps and more, here's a look at these two popular smart locks.
Pricing and design

Read more
Matter gains support for kitchen appliances, adds new energy-tracking features
The Matter logo on a colorful background.

Matter received its big 1.2 update in late 2023, and now the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) is ready to officially roll out Matter 1.3. The latest version of the interoperability standard is now available for use, offering added support for appliances like microwave ovens and lclothes dryers, while also introducing new features for water and energy management.

The full list of new device types supported by Matter 1.3 include microwave ovens, ovens, cooktops, extractor hoods (such as vent hoods), and laundry dryers. These aren't quite as exciting or mainstream as the nine device types introduced with Matter 1.2, but it's great to see the CSA continuing to broaden the reach of the Matter network.

Read more