Eufy, a smart home brand from Anker, has officially revealed the Eufy Smart Lock E30 — the company’s first smart lock with Matter support. It’s now available on the Eufy store for $170, and it looks like a nice addition to Eufy’s smart lock lineup, joining products like the Video Smart Lock S330 and Smart Lock S230.

If you love syncing all your smart home gadgets together and creating powerful automations, the Smart Lock E30’s Matter compatibility is a big win. This allows you to control the device via hubs like Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Amazon Alexa, giving you more flexibility than you’ll find on most other smart locks.

Recommended Videos

Of course, you can also control the lock via the Eufy mobile app, where you’ll find plenty of ways to customize its performance.

Aside from Matter, there are plenty of other reasons to be excited about Eufy’s latest release. For one, it offers a streamlined design with both a physical keyhole and keypad. There’s even a fingerprint scanner if you prefer something quick and easily accessible. Eufy says the scanner can identify prints in just 0.3 seconds.

Another cool feature is the included remote control that lets you lock or unlock the door without needing to get up from the couch. Despite all these cool features, the Eufy Smart Lock E30 is rated to last up to eight months on eight AA batteries.

The price point of the Eufy Smart Lock E30 seems spot-on at $170, as it’s more affordable than the premium Yale Assure Lock 2, yet still gets you lots of useful technology. That should make it a good choice for shoppers on a budget who still want to bring additional functionality to their front door.

For peace of mind, the device comes with 18 months of electronic protection and 36 months of mechanical coverage, ensuring it serves your home flawlessly for years to come.