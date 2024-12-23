Eureka J15 Pro Ultra vs. Roborock Qrevo Curv: Which is the better robot vacuum?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pricing and design Vacuuming Mopping Additional features Verdict

The Roborock Qrevo Curv is one of the best robot vacuum and mop combos, offering tons of suction and a robust mopping experience that makes it great for all homes. However, the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra offers many of the same features — but is $600 cheaper. While its specs aren’t quite as impressive, it’s capable of mopping, vacuuming, and performing self-maintenance, allowing its owners to automate their floor cleaning chores without spending over $1,000.

So, is the Roborock Qrevo Curv or the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra the better robot vacuum to invest in? Here’s a closer look at both to help you decide.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and design

The Roborock Qrevo Curv costs $1,600 and features a sleek dome-shaped docking station. The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra is $1,000 and features a traditional, rectangular docking station. It’s also available in either black or white. Both the Qrevo Curv and J15 Pro Ultra look great in person, and appear to be just as premium as you’d expect given their prices. However, the lower price tag of the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra makes it immediately more enticing to buyers.

Winner: Eureka J15 Pro Ultra

Vacuuming

You’ll find a lot of cool innovations on the Roborock Qrevo Curv that make it great for tackling all types of carpet. Its main brush is actually split down the middle, so as hair gets wrapped around the brush, it’s funneled to a central gap and pulled into the dustbin — ensuring it never gets tangled. Coupled with a staggering 18,500 Pa of suction and a side brush that can swing outward to better clean around furniture, it’s well-suited for all types of floors.

The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra isn’t quite as premium, but it still has a few things working in its favor. To prevent tangles, it uses a FlexiRazer blade system, which cuts hair away from the roller brush when it heads back to the base station. Its side brush doesn’t swing out, however, and it offers less suction at 16,200 Pa.

Winner: Roborock Qrevo Curv

Mopping

Both robot vacuums can automatically lift their mops when traveling on carpet. However, the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra ran into some detection issues during testing, causing it to deploy its mops (and start spinning them) while still on carpet. That’s a pretty big issue, though you can manually adjust the floor type for different areas of your home using the Eureka mobile app. Once you’re done updating your map, the issue should go away. Still, that is a disappointing issue for a $1,000 device.

When the mops are running in the right spot, the Eureka does a great job of removing tough stains, thanks to two spinning mopping pads (one of which can swing outward). It’s a similar story for the Roborock Qrevo Curv, which also uses two spinning mopping pads, one of which that swings outward. The Roborock was also much better at identifying floor types and properly deploying its mops.

Once a mopping cycle is complete, both robots can automatically empty their dustbin, rinse their mops, dry their mops, and clean the floor of their docking station to ensure it’s clean for your next run.

Winner: Roborock Qrevo Curv

Additional features

The Roborock Qrevo Curv is capable of climbing thresholds up to 4cm tall, though it sometimes doesn’t work as intended. While it’s great if you want the gadget to clear tall thresholds between rooms, it tried to climb the stand of a stationary bike in my home during testing and had to be rescued. Thankfully, you can quickly place restricted zones to stop this from happening again. Other features include a built-in voice assistant, a feature that’ll have it roam your home looking for pets, and video call support.

The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra can also make video calls, though it’s unable to climb thresholds or actively search for pets. It also can’t use voice commands unless synced with a smart home platform like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Winner: Roborock Qrevo Curv

Verdict

The Roborock Qrevo Curv is undoubtedly the better robot vacuum when compared to the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra. With more suction, a swinging side brush, superior floor-detection skills, and a slew of extra features that can’t be found on the Eureka, it’s a powerful companion to any home. If you have any objects in your home that look like thresholds, be sure to place a restricted zone around them (a task that takes less than 60 seconds).

At $1,600, however, it’s not a frugal option. The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra could be a better choice if you’re shopping on a budget — but if you’re spending $1,000 on a robot vacuum, there might be better fits for your needs. And since the J15 Pro Ultra had issues with running its mop on carpets, it’s not a good fit for homes with multiple floor types. Modifying your map to account for floor types is much more intensive than placing a simple restricted zone, but if you don’t mind the quirk, you can save yourself $600.

At the end of the day, your best option might be to wait to buy a robot vacuum until the Roborock Qrevo Curv is in your price range. A robot vacuum is meant to be autonomous — and that’s exactly what the Qrevo Curv delivers, as well as an overall better clean for both carpets and hard floors. It often goes on sale during big shopping holidays, so keep your eyes peeled around Black Friday and Prime Day.