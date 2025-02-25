Eve reveals its first smart light switch with dimmer functionality

Eve has launched a variety of smart home gadgets over the years, including a smart plug, energy strip, and indoor camera. The company is now planning to launch its first smart light switch with dimmer functionality in March — and with support for Matter, voice commands, and remote access, it’s looking like a solid choice for discerning shoppers.

The Eve Dimmer Switch will be one of the most expensive options on the market, carrying a price tag of $50. However, you’re getting a lot of great features for your investment. This includes Matter-over-Thread support, a premium button/rocker dimmer design for enhanced control, and the ability to sync it with Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa to unlock voice commands. You’re also getting the ability to dim your lights, a feature missing from many other smart switches.

As far as switch designs go, the Eve Dimmer Switch is quite minimalist. The combined button and rocker functionality allows you to make incremental adjustments to brightness, giving you enhanced control over the aesthetics of your home. You can also access your lights remotely, so you’ll never have to worry if you turned them off before leaving the house.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the Eve Dimmer Switch’s standout features:

Ability to dim your lights

Support for Matter

Support for voice commands via Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa

Remote access to your lights

Compatible with single pole and 3-way configurations

Ability to create a lighting schedule

Local communication (no cloud) for added privacy

Premium design with button and rocker design

There’s a lot of cool features packed into the Eve Dimmer Switch, but it’s not a flawless device. For one, it’ll need to be installed by a professional electrician. It also requires a hub such as the HomePod mini or Echo Show 8, making it even more expensive than its $50 price tag would suggest. Thankfully, the list of supported hubs is quite long, so there’s a good chance you already have one in your home. And, as is always the case with dimming switches, you’ll need to use light bulbs that can be dimmed — adding the Eve Dimmer Switch doesn’t automatically make all your bulbs dimmable.

The Eve Dimmer Switch will be available in mid-March for $50. For more options, check out our guide to the best smart light switches. Alternatively, the standard Eve Light Switch is already available for $50, offering many of the same features as the Eve Dimmer Switch (minus the ability to dim your lights).