 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Eve reveals its first smart light switch with dimmer functionality

By
Eve Dimmer Switch installed on a wall.
Eve

Eve has launched a variety of smart home gadgets over the years, including a smart plug, energy strip, and indoor camera. The company is now planning to launch its first smart light switch with dimmer functionality in March — and with support for Matter, voice commands, and remote access, it’s looking like a solid choice for discerning shoppers.

The Eve Dimmer Switch will be one of the most expensive options on the market, carrying a price tag of $50. However, you’re getting a lot of great features for your investment. This includes Matter-over-Thread support, a premium button/rocker dimmer design for enhanced control, and the ability to sync it with Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa to unlock voice commands. You’re also getting the ability to dim your lights, a feature missing from many other smart switches.

Recommended Videos

As far as switch designs go, the Eve Dimmer Switch is quite minimalist. The combined button and rocker functionality allows you to make incremental adjustments to brightness, giving you enhanced control over the aesthetics of your home. You can also access your lights remotely, so you’ll never have to worry if you turned them off before leaving the house.

A person using the Eve Dimmer Switch
Eve

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the Eve Dimmer Switch’s standout features:

  • Ability to dim your lights
  • Support for Matter
  • Support for voice commands via Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa
  • Remote access to your lights
  • Compatible with single pole and 3-way configurations
  • Ability to create a lighting schedule
  • Local communication (no cloud) for added privacy
  • Premium design with button and rocker design
Please enable Javascript to view this content

There’s a lot of cool features packed into the Eve Dimmer Switch, but it’s not a flawless device. For one, it’ll need to be installed by a professional electrician. It also requires a hub such as the HomePod mini or Echo Show 8, making it even more expensive than its $50 price tag would suggest. Thankfully, the list of supported hubs is quite long, so there’s a good chance you already have one in your home. And, as is always the case with dimming switches, you’ll need to use light bulbs that can be dimmed — adding the Eve Dimmer Switch doesn’t automatically make all your bulbs dimmable.

The Eve Dimmer Switch will be available in mid-March for $50. For more options, check out our guide to the best smart light switches. Alternatively, the standard Eve Light Switch is already available for $50, offering many of the same features as the Eve Dimmer Switch (minus the ability to dim your lights).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Eufy’s new smart lock is the company’s first with Matter support
The Eufy Smart Lock E30 on a white background.

Eufy, a smart home brand from Anker, has officially revealed the Eufy Smart Lock E30 -- the company’s first smart lock with Matter support. It’s now available on the Eufy store for $170, and it looks like a nice addition to Eufy's smart lock lineup, joining products like the Video Smart Lock S330 and Smart Lock S230.

If you love syncing all your smart home gadgets together and creating powerful automations, the Smart Lock E30’s Matter compatibility is a big win. This allows you to control the device via hubs like Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Amazon Alexa, giving you more flexibility than you’ll find on most other smart locks.

Read more
Ikea rolls out Matter support for its Dirigera smart home hub
The Ikea Dirigera Hub on a table.

Ikea already had a surprisingly robust smart home catalog, offering smart blinds, light switches, air purifiers, and a handful of other popular gadgets. It’s now grown even more enticing, as the Dirigera Hub that drives most of the action now offers full Matter support.

As of September 11, all products connected to the Dirigera Hub will work with the interoperability standard. That’s a big win for Ikea, allowing its gadgets to interact with those from other platforms like Apple Home and Google Home. To achieve this, Dirigera is being updated to become a Matter Bridge, allowing it to work with all other Matter products.

Read more
Nanoleaf upgrades its modular lighting system with Nanoleaf Blocks
Nanoleaf Blocks on a wall.

Nanoleaf has long been a leader in the smart lighting industry, and it's upping the ante once again with the reveal of Nanoleaf Blocks. Boasting a unique mix-and-match system, Blocks should make it easier than ever to personalize your space and bring intricate lighting patterns to your home

Nanoleaf Blocks are essentially the successor to Nanoleaf Light Panels. The primary components are Square Blocks (available in two sizes, small or large), which can be combined with Textured Squares or Light Pegboards and Shelves to create highly customizable layouts. The company says these Blocks have been "completely re-engineered and upgraded" from the old square light panels, now offering a thicker profile and enhanced durability.

Read more