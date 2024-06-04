 Skip to main content
Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit and Blinds Collection join the Matter lineup

The Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit being installed.
Eve

Eve is a prominent name in the smart home world, with the company responsible for a variety of devices covering everything from smart plugs and security cameras to smart light switches and motion sensors. Its catalog is growing even more enticing today, with the Eve Blinds Collection and MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit gaining Matter support.

The MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit will likely appeal to more customers, as it costs just $200 and works with most existing setups. Installation is as simple as removing your shades, placing the MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit through the roller rod, then reinstalling the unit on your windows. Blinds with a roller between 1.5 inches and 2.0 inches are compatible with the upgrade kit.

Once the unit is set up, you can control the shades with voice commands and mobile apps, or program in schedules for automatic operation. You can even sync them with the rest of your home, thanks to Matter support.

All the pieces of the Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit on a grey surface.
Eve

Best of all, you don’t need to worry about any wiring or advanced DIY techniques, as it’s designed from the ground up for users of all skill levels.

Those looking to replace their existing curtains can now shop the Eve Blinds Collection, which also supports Matter. These blinds are highly customizable, with light filtering, blackout, or insulating options available, along with over six colors (including ink, sand, oyster, snow, ash, and dust).

The Eve app in front of smart blinds.
Eve

Pricing varies based on the specific size and style, though most shoppers should expect to pay over $300 for the premium blinds.

Whether you opt for the Upgrade Kit or Eve Blinds Collection, both work with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Matter. The company will even send out free fabric samples if you’re interested in purchasing from the Eve Blind Collection. The Blinds Collection and Upgrade Kit are now available via the Eve website.

With the heat of summer just around the corner, this could be a good way to upgrade your smart home and help cut down on your energy bills. Alternatively, be sure to check out the SwitchBot Curtain 3 for shades that move horizontally or the Ikea Fyrtur for affordable smart shade alternatives.

