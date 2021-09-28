  1. Smart Home

Amazon announced $60 Amazon Smart Thermostat

By

Amazon is hopping on the smart thermostat train. Just announced at the company’s annual fall conference, the Amazon Smart Thermostat, produced in collaboration with Honeywell, will sell for $60.

Compatible with most residential HVAC systems, this Energy-Star certified thermostat will go toe-to-toe with the likes of Google Nest, Ecobee, and other competitors. Like all things Amazon, Alexa runs the show with this smart thermostat, allowing you to adjust the temperature on the go, set schedules, monitor temperature, and more. Best of all, Alexa’s latest geofencing skills allow the thermostat to follow hunches when you’re away, adjusting the temperature automatically to greet you with a comfortable home when you return.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat.

We’ll be sure to update this piece as we learn more about the device.

